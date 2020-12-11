Raptors New Open Gym Documentary Reveals They Almost Drafted Giannis Antetokpunmpo In 2013

If all had gone according to plan, the Raptors would have had a young Giannis Antetokounmpo on their roster, and maybe a few more championships to their name. As the Raptors documentary – Open Gym – has revealed, Masai Ujiri and Bobby Wester were discussing Giannis, who they wanted to draft in 2013. However, the Milwaukee Bucks signed Giannis, and the Raptors ended up drafting no one.

Masai Ujiri and Giannis would have teamed up in 2013, shows the Raptors Open Gym documentary

Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster, trying to find a way to draft Giannis Antetokounmpo. It seemingly almost happened. 😳



via @Bell's Open Gym documentary, The Bubble. pic.twitter.com/ENWHb4j3vr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 10, 2020

While the Raptors' Open Gym focuses on the NBA bubble, a 2013 clip made its way into the docu-series, where Ujiri discusses an 18-year-old Giannis. However, the Raptors were in no position to draft Giannis, as they had no picks left. Bryan Colangelo had given away their first-round pick for Kyle Lowry a year ago, which Ujiri was unable to get back. They even tried to secure the 14th pick, but the Minnesota Timberwolves went for Shabazz Muhammad. Giannis, as we know, went to the Bucks.

Masai Ujiri and Giannis

Both Giannis and Ujiri go way back, even before Antetokounmpo became an NBA star. Ujiri helped Giannis' parents become Greek citizens, and is known to share an amicable relationship with the Greek Freak. However, fans are speculating, whether the inclusion of the clip means a possible Giannis Raptors trade.

Can there be a Giannis Raptors trade?

Giannis says he’s not retiring until he gets a medal and an NBA championship



"I will not stop playing until I get what I want to achieve. I want to win a medal; I want to win an NBA championship. I may continue until I am 45. I am not in hurry, I will be here."



(@Eurohoopsnet) pic.twitter.com/J8DgU2LvuX — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 2, 2020

After the clip was released, several fans pointed out that while the clip introduces Bobby Webster, it is not necessary to the plot. The scene after the 2013 clip has Webster serving members in a coffee shop called "Cafe 416". Antetkounmpo, on the other hand, has spoken about focusing on the next season and not his impending contract extension. As per December 2019 reports, the Raptors might bid for Giannis if he becomes a free agent.

(Image credits: Giannis Antetokounmpo Instagram)