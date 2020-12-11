NBA Stars Giannis Antentokounmpo, Chris Paul To Have Movies Made On Their Lives By Disney+

Disney+ on Thursday announced a dozen and more titles set to release on the platform in the upcoming years, a number of them being sports dramas. The streaming platform also confirmed that three original movies, based on the lives of NBA stars Giannis Antentokounmpo and Chris Paul along with UCLA coach Keanon Lowe will be released in the upcoming years. Diesny+ however, has refrained from mentioning the release dates or the titles of the films, but shooting is believed to be in progress for the same.

Disney+ announces Original Movies Based on Giannis, Chris Paul and Keanon Lowe

Disney + took to Twitter on Thursday to announce a host of upcoming titles set to release on their platform. The network also confirmed that three original movies, based on the lives of NBA stars Giannis Antentokounmpo and Chris Paul will also be released. Back in October, the Greek Freak had hinted at a Giannis Antentokounmpo movie, making a casting call for the roles of Giannis and his brother on Twitter, revealed that the teenagers needed to resemble him and have some experience on the court.

Just announced: three new Original Movies inspired by the real-life stories of Chris Paul (@CP3), Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34), and @KeanonLowe, coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dEzbhNmLkX — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

The reigning two-time MVP was a relatively unknown prospect when Milwaukee Bucks drafted him as the 15th overall pick in the 2013 Draft. Over the years, Giannis developed considerably and has been a four-time All-Star, two-time MVP, and a member of the All-NBA First Team on two occasions. While Disney+ is yet to reveal details, one can fathom a guess that the plot of the Giannis Antentokounmpo movie will likely revolve around how the Greek brothers made it big in the NBA.

However, there's not much-known insight into what the Chris Paul movie or the film on Keanon Lowe will be based on. The former currently plies his trade for the Phoenix Suns, and has been named as NBA All-Star 10 times, in a career where he has presented the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder. The 35-year-old is also the president of NBPA since 2013, while has won two Olympic Gold Medals for the United States.

Keanon Lowe is an offensive analyst for the UCLA football team. The former Oregon football star was thrust into the spotlight in 2019 when he quite bravely tackled an armed student at the Portland, Oregon, high school where he worked as a security guard, football and track and field coach. Lowe was given the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s citizen award and was named as one of TIME Magazine’s Heroes of the Year in 2019.

(Image Courtesy: NBA.com)