Giannis Antetokounmpo Rookie Card Sold At $1.1M, Curry's Card Rakes In $611K At Auction

On Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo's rookie card was sold for a staggering $1,168,500 at the Goldin auctions. The Milwaukee Bucks star's card was rated a 9.5, featuring a perfect 10 for the edges and corners. Three-time NBA champion Steph Curry also had his rookie card sold at a whopping $611,000 at the auction.

Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie card: Bucks superstar has his rookie card sold for over $1.1M

This past weekend, Giannis Antetokounmpo had his rookie card sold for $1,168,500 at the Goldin auctions. It was the highest bid received at the auction on Sunday.

This ⁦@PaniniAmerica⁩ ⁦@Giannis_An34⁩ rookie sold for $1,168,500 at https://t.co/qlvBBNLR8M early this AM. That’s why consignors choose Goldin Auctions to get the highest prices ! Email info@goldinauctions.com to consign to our January auction! pic.twitter.com/aOd5X3Mv5s — Goldin Auctions (@GoldinAuctions) December 13, 2020

The Greek star was relatively unknown during his rookie season, averaging just 6.8 points per game after being selected No. 15 overall in the 2013 NBA draft but seven years later, has proved himself as one of the best players in the NBA. Antetokounmpo also won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for 2020 and is a four-time NBA All-Star.

According to reports from TMZ in September, there was an even more rare Antetokounmpo card in modern history that sold for $1.812 million. That card edged the previous record of $1.8 million for a LeBron James card which was sold earlier this year.

Giannis contract with Bucks: Star forward yet to sign a new deal with the Bucks

Giannis' $100 million contract extension with the Bucks runs through till the end of the 2020-21 season and the 26-year-old has received a new five-year deal worth over $220 million from the Eastern Conference side to extend his stay at the Fiserv Forum. However, Antetokounmpo is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

This ⁦@StephenCurry30⁩ ⁦@PaniniAmerica⁩ ⁦@beckett_grading⁩ rookie sold for $611,000 early this morning at https://t.co/qlvBBNLR8M marking the highest price Steph Curry ITEM ever sold, card, jersey, whatever you name it it’s the record ! Consign with us ! pic.twitter.com/sWWo1dG1Ee — Goldin Auctions (@GoldinAuctions) December 13, 2020

Steph Curry rookie card: Golden State star's rookie card sells for $611K

Steph Curry was drafted to the Golden State Warriors as the seventh overall pick in 2009 and in 2015 helped the Western Conference giants to their first championship since 1975. The 32-year-old has his rookie card sold at a whopping $611,000 at the auction. Like Giannis, Curry's jersey patch card was rated a 9.5, with a perfect 10 on the edges.

At $611,000, it helped contribute to the highest-priced Curry item ever sold at an auction. Curry is certainly on his way to becoming the three-points kind currently ranking third in NBA history with 2,495 made threes.

Image Credits - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry Instagram