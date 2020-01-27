The Debate
Giannis Antetokounmpo Deletes Twitter & Instagram Accounts In Wake Of Kobe Bryant's Death

Basketball News

Milwaukee Bucks' NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo has deleted all social media handles after the passing away of his all-time idol and mentor - Kobe Bryant.

giannis antetokounmpo

The burgeoning relationship master and student relationship between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kobe Bryant was well documented in the last couple of years. The young Greek basketball player who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks has publicly claimed that Kobe Bryant was his role model and mentor. Giannis Antetokounmpo trained along with Kobe Bryant ahead of the 2018 season which seen the former end up as NBA MVP while playing for the Bucks.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Magic Johnson shares nostalgic throwback images featuring Lakers legend

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant congratulated LeBron James in his last social media posts

Kobe Bryant Death

Giannis Antetokounmpo social media: Bucks' star deletes social media after Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Stephen Curry reacts on sudden and devastating death of Lakers legend

Kobe Bryant's death has shaken the entire sports fraternity as former players and present superstars take to social media to express their disbelief over Sunday's unfortunate events. While many players looked up to Kobe Bryant as an inspiration, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered to be the Black Mamba's biggest fan. After Kobe Bryant death, the 25-year old has now moved to delete all his social media handles and take some time off to process the events that occurred over the weekend. Giannis Antetokounmpo is probably going through a rollercoaster of emotions at the moment at the loss of a major figure in his personal and professional life. We look forward to seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo come back stronger and do his idol Kobe Bryant proud!

Giannis Antetokounmpo social media

 

Also Read | NBA world devastated after Kobe Bryant and Gianna's tragic death; Tributes pour for Mamba

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo win the championship for Kobe Bryant?

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with heartbreaking father-daughter photo

