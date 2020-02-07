Giannis Antetokounmpo Trolls James Harden For Hogging The Ball In NBA All-Star Selection

Giannis Antetokoumpo was the leading candidate for the Eastern Conference at the NBA All-Star Draft 2020 in the weeks leading up to the voting. The events, perhaps unsurprisingly, turned out as expected with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the Eastern Conference. LeBron James was the man at the other end of the voting with the leading candidate in the Western Conference. However, the NBA All-Star 2020 draft selection did have a sprinkling of humour, courtesy of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Also Read | NBA All-Star 2020: LeBron James, Giannis Headline West And East Rosters; Starters Revealed

NBA All-Star Draft 2020: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Charles Barkley troll James Harden during selection

During the selection of the NBA All-Star Draft 2020, Giannis Antetokounmpo was stuck between a rock a hard place while picking for Team Giannis with a choice between Boston Celtics' standout star Kemba Walker and Atlanta Hawks' rising star Trae Young. NBA on TNT host Charles Barkley decided to help Giannis Antetokounmpo out with the proceedings. "You don't want the dribbler?", Charles Barkley asked the NBA's reigning MVP, referring to James Harden. Giannis Antetokounmpo replied by saying, "I want somebody that's gonna pass the ball, that's all I want."

Also Read | Jayson Tatum Celebrates NBA All-Star 2020 Selection In Team Giannis With Son Deuce After Celtics Win

James Harden has established a reputation as arguably the most prolific scorer in the NBA along the years, also picking up the MVP award last season. However, James Harden's playing style has rubbed a few NBA players and fans the wrong way on occasion, with Harden having a reputation for dribbling out the shot clock before taking a step back to hit 3-pointers. James Harden will have the opportunity to prove Giannis Antetokoumpo wrong, courtesy of LeBron James picking him in the NBA All-Star Draft 2020.

Also Read | NBA All-Star Snubs: Devin Booker & Bradley Beal Snubbed, Trae Young, Lou Baffled By Picks

Both James Harden and Giannis Antetokoumpo are once again in the running for the MVP award this season. James Harden is currently averaging 35.8 points per game in the NBA, along with 6.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Giannis Antetokoumpo, on the other hand, is averaging 30.1 assists per game, along with 13.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists. However, James Harden remains some way behind Giannis Antetokounmpo in the running for the MVP this season, courtesy of the superior record of Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks.

Also Read | NBA Trade Deadline: Wolves, Hawks, Rockets, Nuggets Get Four-team Trade Deal Over The Line