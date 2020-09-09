Giannis Antetokounmpo Dismisses Trade Rumours After Upsetting Loss Against Miami Heat

After the 2020-21 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to be one of the most high profile names to hit free agency. With free agency and a possible supermax contract looming over the Milwaukee Bucks, several trade rumours about the Greek Freak moving on to another team surfaced during the 2019-20 season. However, despite the Bucks' 4-1 loss to the Miami Heat during the Eastern Conference semifinals, Giannis denied wanting to move on from Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says a move from Milwaukee Bucks is "not happening"

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo said it twice tonight to @ChrisBHaynes, forcefully shooting down the notion he would ask for a trade next season in the event the sides don't finalize a contract extension:



“It’s not happening," Giannis told Haynes. "That’s not happening." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 9, 2020

Throughout the 2019-20 season, the root of all Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumours was singular – lack of an NBA title. During the Heat and Buck's second-round series, NBA reports mentioned a Giannis-Heat NBA trade would be possible if the Bucks lost the series. As per The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Bucks star was done playing for a "regular-season only team" and apparently wanted to trade in case of an early exit.

Earlier this year, the Heat were reported to be trying to acquire the Greek Freak, even maintaining and clearing cap space for him. This was added to already existing Golden State Warriors rumours, while teams like the Los Angeles Lakers were also included in the reports. Giannis too, in an interview, had spoken about staying with the Bucks till they kept on winning.

However, during an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Giannis Antetokounmpo dealt with the year-long trade rumours regarding his move from free agency. "It’s not happening. That’s not happening,” Antetokounmpo told Yahoo! Sports when asked about his decision. He added that when he sees a wall, he ploughs through it instead of going in another direction. However, he knows they have to get better as a team and return next season.

He then spoke about the NBA title that keeps escaping his grasp, saying that "if winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one." According to Giannis, though the loss was disappointing, they have to move on. The 25-year-old Greek spoke about the trust he places in his teammates and is aware of how difficult it is to win a title. This is the second straight season where the Bucks have reached the playoffs but failed to make it to the NBA Finals.

Giannis also spoke about everyone in the team having their own role, elaborating on his brother Thanasis. The 2020 Defensive Player of the Year said Thanasis is always cheering everyone on, even if he is not playing. Giannis, who sat out Game 5 due to an ankle injury, said he is the same. "This is a team and I’m going to do whatever I can to help our team win games.” Giannis is currently signed to a $245 million five-year contract and will be eligible for a supermax contract after this season.

(Image credits: AP)