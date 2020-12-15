NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets Demand Ben Simmons, 3 First-round Picks For James Harden

James Harden, since Russell Westbrook's trade to the Washington Wizards, has been the focus of NBA trade rumours. While the All-Star guard is yet to speak on the matter, he wants out of the Houston Rockets, wanting to play for a team like the Philadelphia 76ers or Brooklyn Nets. However, teams are apparently unable to reach a decision.

Also read | James Harden trade: Philadelphia 76ers 'most likely' next destination for Rockets guard

NBA rumors: Harden 76ers trade requires Sixers to give up Ben Simmons

The Houston Rockets have asked the Philadelphia 76ers for 3 first round picks AND Ben Simmons in a trade for James Harden, per @YaronWeitzman pic.twitter.com/9X3J6dAdkq — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 14, 2020

As per reports, the Houston Rockets have demanded Ben Simmons and three first-round picks for the Philadelphia 76ers trade. Harden, who is apparently unimpressed with the John Wall trade, still wants to leave Houston. However, the team is also looking to get a younger player on board.

Is a Simmons trade possible?

While a Ben Simmons trade will be preferred by the Rockets, the 76ers do not want to want trade the 24-year-old. As per reports, their president of basketball operations (and Rockets' ex-GM) Daryl Morey is unwilling to break the Joel Embiid-Simmons duo. The team made it to the playoffs this year, and the Sixers are looking to build a stronger roster with Embiid and Simmons at the centre.

Harden, on the other hand, wants to play for a title contender. Reports add that along with the 76ers and Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are also added to the list. While rumours about a Harden trade have been around for months, they gained traction after Westbrook was traded to the Washington Wizards for John Wall.

Also read | James Harden open to Bucks, Heat trade as former MVP weighs options: Report

The 76ers rank as the “most likely” trade destination for James Harden, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/13nVoM8VxN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2020

Also read | Stephen Jackson slams James Harden for 'chasing rappers' instead of helping coach Silas

After the trade, reports stated that Harden preferred to play with Wall over Westbrook. While the Nets were an option, the Rockets are not interested in a deal which does not include either Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving. Though Harden with the Nets increases the chances of a championship, Durant has stated does not even think about the Rockets guard.

James Harden is reportedly “unmoved and uninterested” after the Rockets traded for John Wall. The Beard still wants out of Houston, per @wojespn and @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/RhFHLdZ5dz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2020

Also read | Ben Simmons' sister fuels Harden-Simmons trade rumours with cryptic tweet

(Image credits: Ben Simmons, James Harden Instagram)