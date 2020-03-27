Giannis Antetokounmpo Picks Ja Morant Over Zion Williamson As His Rookie Of The Year

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recently did an Instagram Live, where he talked about his favourite rapper, NFL team and favourite NBA 2019-20 rookie. Like most NBA players, Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken to Twitter and Instagram to share updates while in quarantine amid the NBA suspension. Giannis' girlfriend Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger was also present while the Bucks star answered questions.

Ja Morant is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Rookie of the Year

A few minutes into his Instagram Live, fans asked Giannis Antetokounmpo who his favourite rookie was. Considering the NBA 2019-20 season, Giannis Antetokounmpo had two options – New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson or Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant. Giannis Antetokounmpo chose Ja Morant as his NBA Rookie of the Year. Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are yet to play against each other, while Zion Williamson and Giannis went head-to-head on February 4 (February 5 IST). The Bucks defeated the Pelicans with a 120-108 margin, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson scored 34 and 20 points respectively.

Giannis was also asked to name his favourite NFL team, which turned out be Pittsburgh Steelers. Previously, Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell had also commented on the Bucks star, calling Giannis Antetokounmpo a 'cheat code'. Bell had commented on a clip of Giannis' game, saying that the officials do not call travels at all. Giannis also revealed the trio of Tupac, Kendrick Lamar and J-Cole to be his favourite rappers.

NBA Rookie of the year: Ja Morant or Zion Williamson?

In a recent survey conducted by ESPN, Ja Morant was named the unanimous NBA Rookie of the Year. Zion Williamson missed most of his rookie season due to a back injury, while Ja Morant has been consistently scoring for the entire season. Morant is currently averaging 17.6 points per game, while Williamson is averaging 23.6 points.

Giannis to win his second NBA MVP award?

According to latest reports, Giannis will win his second consecutive NBA MVP award if the NBA season does not resume. Giannis has continued to play consistently throughout the season and is averaging 29.6 points in 30.9 minutes per game. Not only has Giannis managed to lead the Bucks to their league-leading 53-12 win-loss record, but has also improved his three-point shooting.

The NBA season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. As of now, there are 14 NBA members with coronavirus. While the league is trying for a mid-June comeback, no official statement has been made regarding the same.

