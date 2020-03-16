When Is Giannis Antetokounmpo A Free Agent? Will The Warriors Acquire The Bucks Star?

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been with the Bucks since his draft in 2013. However, since the current reigning NBA MVP does not have an NBA championship yet, fans have started asking 'When is Giannis Antetokounmpo a free agent?'. Giannis, who is currently on a four-year contract with the Bucks, will enter free agency in 2021. Throughout the NBA 2019-20 season, there have been rumours of the Greek forward playing for the Golden State Warriors. Giannis is currently on a break as the NBA was suspended after Rudy Gobert tested positive with COVID-19.

When is Giannis Antetokounmpo a free agent? Giannis Antetokounmpo trade for Andrew Wiggins?

According to NBA reports, Warriors are looking to trade Andrew Wiggins for the Bucks star. In 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo will become a free agent and will be eligible to sign a supermax extension this summer. As per reports, if the Bucks lose in the NBA 2019-20 playoffs, there will be a chance for other teams to trade for Giannis. In a recent interview, Giannis stated that he will stay with the Bucks if they continue to win. This season, the Milwaukee Bucks are leading the NBA with a 47-8 win-loss record.

When is Giannis Antetokounmpo a free agent? Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to Knicks or Lakers?

NBA reports have also hinted at Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks want to sign Giannis in 2021. However, the Warriors might offer the Bucks the Timberwolves' first-round draft pick and Wiggins in return. If Giannis chooses to sign an extension, the massive Wiggins trade could prove to be useful for the Warriors. The Warriors also have their highly-drafted lottery selection this year, as a result of their disastrous NBA 2019-20 season. However, reports also stated that the odds of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing on the same team appear slim.

When is Giannis Antetokounmpo a free agent? Antetokounmpo will stay with the Bucks 'as long as they're winning'

New father @Giannis_An34 sat down with our @mackenziesalmon to discuss his sleepless nights and MVP-like first half.



And, of course, his future in the "good land" of Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/8EJQGG9PlF — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 16, 2020

When is Giannis Antetokounmpo a free agent? Bam Adebayo refuses to help Heat with the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

In an interview, Bam Adebayo clearly stated that he cannot force a man to make a decision. Bam Adebayo thinks it should be Giannis' and his family's decision. Since both players have a common agent, Bam Adebayo revealed that he is aware that people will bring up the topic this summer as well as next year. Bam Adebayo even added that their agent cares about both of them, which is what should be important.

