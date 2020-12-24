Did Giannis Antetokounmpo Reject To Train With LeBron James For Space Jam 2?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is definitely a different breed of a star player. After much speculation in the offseason, the reigning two-time MVP chose to stay put at Milwaukee Bucks, signing a record $228.2 million deal. The deal was the largest ever for a player in the NBA and the Greek Freak had a no qualms on getting his pen on paper.

Giannis rejected the chance to work out with LeBron James, turned down Space Jam 2 offer

One of the teams that were linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo were defending champions Los Angeles Lakers. While it is debated how the Lakers could have structured the entire deal, it is fair to say that the Greek Freak combining with Anthony Davis and LeBron James would be a sight to watch for fans and a nightmare for opposition defences. However, the deal was unlikely to happen, and Giannis in fact even turned down a chance to work out with James.

The 2020 NBA Finals MVP is highly regarded for his fitness levels and at 35, LeBron has shown no signs of slowing down on Wednesday. And while many would jump at the chance to work out with the former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't daunted by the bright lights and charm of the NBA’s elite. NBA insider Chris Haynes, speaking on the Posted Up podcast, revealed that Giannis doesn’t work out with anybody that’s not on his team. The Greek Freak turned down working out with LeBron James and turned down being part of the ‘Space Jam 2’ movie.

Despite the rejection, there is no love lost between Giannis and LeBron James. The Lakers star congratulated the 26-year-old on the historic contract he earned with the Bucks and was impressed by the Greek Freak’s desire to stay with the Bucks. The 35-year-old himself had sought new pastures away from Cleveland joining the Miami Heat in 2010, where he won two titles.

James, however, returned to Cavaliers, leading them to the NBA title in 2016. And while Giannis pipped LeBron for two consecutive seasons to win the league MVP, he still believes that the Lakers star is the ‘best in the world’. The duo are scheduled to face off against each other later next month, with the Lakers set to make the trip to Finserv Forum to take on the Bucks.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)