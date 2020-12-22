NBA 2020-21 Talking Points: Lakers Rejuvenated, Mission Giannis And Harden Trade Saga

Just months after concluding the longest and most unpredictable season, the NBA is back with the shortest season in league's history. The usual 84-game season will be shortened to 72 games per team, the second half of which will resume after a short All-Star break in March.

For the first time since March, all 30 NBA teams are slated to play this week. When the season resumed in July after a short break, only 22 teams went to the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida. Teams like the Warriors, Timberwolves, Hawks, Hornets, Knicks, Bulls, Pistons and Cavaliers will get competitive NBA action for the first time since March.

This season will feature the much-talked-about play-in tournament with four teams in each conference before the Playoffs to determine who will clinch the seventh and eight seeds.



Here are the biggest talking points of the season:

Lakers' free agency statement

There were plenty of departures from last year's roster but the team judiciously picked NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell –previously with city rivals LA Clippers – runner-up in the Sixth Man of the Year race, Dennis Schroder; Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews. “The guys that we’ve brought in here are nasty dudes,” coach Frank Vogel said earlier last month. “These guys are all physical dudes that have that sort of edge to them that I think they’ll embrace right away. Obviously, the group that’s returning knows the value in what we created last year, and hopefully, we’ll establish that early on.”

Not too long ago, Kyle Kuzma agreed to a 3-year, $40 million extension. The additions provide a much-needed boost for LeBron James and Anthony Davis as they look favourites to do the double. The Lakers begin their title defence in a blockbuster opening-night clash against city rivals Clippers.

'Hard' times for Houston

James Harden trade circus has headlined all the drama leading into the start of the regular season. The NBA rumour mill has benefitted from Harden's situation with the Rockets as news outlets and insiders have no concrete answer about his future with the Rockets.

Meanwhile, General Manager Daryl Morey left, coach Mike D'Antoni teamed up with Steve Nash in Brooklyn, Westbrook was traded to Washington Wizards and eight new players joined the franchise. The Rockets look completely different going into the season with Rafael Stone taking over from Morey and brining in Stephen Silas as the new head coach. John Wall, who hasn't played since December 2018, moved to Houston as a part of the Westbrook deal in the offseason.

New additions do bring a sense of optimism but they still don’t answer the organisational problems lurking beneath the surface. In a recent interview, veteran defensive ace PJ Tucker wasn't pleased to enter the final year of his contract without having an extension. "I want to be where whoever wants me. That’s the kind of player I am. I leave my heart on the floor every single night. I want to be where I’m wanted," said the 35-year-old when asked if he prefers staying in Houston.

In a follow-up question, Tucker was asked whether he feels wanted by the Rockets. He replied: "Have you asked them? You should ask them. You’re asking me a question about what they think. I can’t tell you."

Even Westbrook was left appalled by the team's casual culture, which revolved around Harden. As per ESPN, Harden was at the centre of all the decisions made within the franchise and would threaten to demand a trade if the terms were not met. That explains how Houston got Westbrook. The duo failed to ruffle feathers on the court and Westbrook ended up leaving for Washington.

After reportedly demanding a trade out of the Rockets, Harden turned up late to the training camp. It was later reported that he was attending rapper Lil Baby's birthday party and was later spotted at a nightclub in Vegas.

“I was just training," Harden said when asked about his trips to Atlanta and Vegas. Some fans even questioned his fitness as Harden appeared to be 'overweight' and 'out of shape' after spending time away from training.

Giannis on a mission

Before the rumour mill turned its attention to the Harden trade situation, Giannis Antetokounmpo was making the headlines every day as Bucks fans waited anxiously to hear from 'The Greek Freak'. After all, it was a decision which would also potentially determine the future of the franchise. Much to their relief, Giannis signed a five-year supermax deal – the largest deal in NBA history – to stay in Milwaukee. Giannis' journey in Milwaukee has always been about his growth spurt, intelligence and maximizing talents ever since joining as the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

With him, Bucks have transformed into title contenders. His resounding success over the years is a testament to his leadership, maturity and loyalty.

Despite the disappointment in the playoffs, Giannis and the Bucks remained committed to achieving their goal to become NBA champions. After securing the max deal for Giannis, they upgraded their roster this offseason with former All-Star Jrue Holiday, in addition to veterans Bobby Portis, Bryn Forbes, Torrey Craig and DJ Augustin.

As Giannis enters his eighth season with the same MVP-like vigour, he insisted that he's committed to making his teammates better and to lead by example. Much like MJ and LeBron.

"Obviously, I've got to be more vocal as a leader. They want to hear my voice, but I've done this my whole career, my whole life. I just lead by example and that's who I am," Antetokounmpo said. "When I go out on the court, I set the tone. I work hard. I take everything seriously. I respect my teammates. I respect my coaches. I remain coachable. If I'm coachable, everybody's coachable.



Westbrook misunderstood

“Where do you want me to start?” Westbrook said while speaking to the media for the first time since being traded from Houston Rockets. Westbrook clarified he is misunderstood. “Because a lot of times, the things that are made up, people don’t actually know me to be able to say anything about me or what I am about or what I believe in. Obviously, I am not the easiest guy to understand, whatever, watch play, whatever people may think.”

Russell Westbrook on what is most misunderstood or misrepresented about him: "Where do you want me to start?"



A nine-time NBA All-Star, Westbrook had a rather unusual feather in his hat, becoming first NBA MVP to be traded in consecutive offseasons.

Westbrook has received flak from fans for being inconsistent and opposite of a team player. The Wizards star explained that the player on court and the persona off court are two different people. “When I am on the floor, I don’t have any friends, I am not trying to be friendly, I’m trying to bust somebody’s ass. I ain’t got time to try to shake hands and do all that. I don’t have time for it, and I am never changing that,” the explosive point guard said it loud and clear.

At the back of three consecutive triple-double seasons at the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook was traded to join forces with James Harden for the 2019-20 season. And in the current offseason found himself a new team in the Wizards. Much like any other seasoned pro, the 32-year old admitted that these moves affect his family more than him. “Not as much for me but for my wife and my family now. She has to move my kids, find schools, place to stay so that’s the most difficult part because I know the stress it puts on my family,” said Westbrook.

Wizards, who went 25-47 last season, expect Westbrook to run with their franchise cornerstone Bradley Beal and push the team in playoffs contention, but Westbrook’s idea of legacy is different.

“Legacy for me is based on how many people I impact and inspire along my journey,” Westbrook said. “It’s important that somebody that has the power, the impact, the ability, the impact, the outreach to be able to put their foot down and make a stand,” Westbrook added.

No splash without Splash Bros?

It was a surprise for fans to see perennial favourites Warriors miss out on NBA's restart plan at the Disney World Complex in Florida last season. Injuries to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson meant that Warriors had to pin their hopes on Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and a handful of other starters. Past is past but this year, the Warriors could make a strong comeback, albeit without the other ‘Splash bro’ Thompson.

Steph Curry managed to make a successful return to the court in the pre-season, while the franchise acquired No 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman to support Steph. Unfortunately, Thompson will miss yet another season with an Achilles injury.

New dawn for Brooklyn

The Nets have finally arrived – or have they? With the return of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets tip-off their most highly-anticipated season. Like the Warriors, the Nets went through a gap year, owing to major injuries to the franchise's two main stars KD and Irving. General Manager Sean Marks brought back Joe Harris, keeping a premium spacer on the roster. The addition of Jeff Green as a small-ball five could help KD and Irving too.

With arguably the toughest job in the NBA right now, Steve Nash will turn to D'Antoni for solutions. Nash is entering his first season as a coach, so expect the former MVP to be under the scanner. The Nets were also making the headlines as the likely destination for Harden. But as things stand, he's staying in Houston. It will be interesting to see whether they live up to the expectations or fizzle out like Harden and Westbrook. Kyrie will be burning sage regardless. Let's see how it impacts his game.

Kyrie is back in Boston, burning sage before the Nets face the Celtics:



