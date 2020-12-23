Giannis Congratulates Brother Kostas During NBA Ring Ceremony: "Let's Get More Rings Man!"

The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their last year's NBA championship win after the players and staff were awarded their rings on Tuesday. While the Staples Center crowd weren't there to witness the celebrations amidst the coronavirus pandemic, it was nonetheless a wholesome event with family members joining the ceremony through video conference. So when it was Kostas Antetokounmpo's turn to receive his ring, brothers Giannis and Thansis joined the Lakers ring ceremony 2020.

Also Read: Timberwolves’ Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty To Threats Of Violence Amid Larsa Pippen Drama

Giannis presents Lakers Championship ring to Kostas, hopes to win more NBA titles

Kostas Antetokounmpo was the first Los Angeles Lakers player to receive his ring on opening night and was the first to get a surprise from his family members, which included his own brother, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak along with sibling Thanasis congratulated Kostas for his achievement, and the 26-year-old could also be heard telling Kostas “Let’s get more rings, man,” hinting that he wants along with his brothers to win more rings for the family. Eagle-eyed netizens noted that Giannis' message could also hint at his undying quest for an NBA championship ring.

Also Read: NBA Scores: Paul George-led Clippers Tame Lakers In Battle Of LA, KD Trounces Warriors

Giannis presents brother Kostas his championship ring pic.twitter.com/UlVCixUNuD — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 23, 2020

The 26-year-old has had several impressive seasons over the years for the Bucks, but have failed to put their best foot forward in the playoffs. Giannis himself is the reigning two-time MVP, and the Bucks ruled the regular season with 56 wins in the shortened schedule. However, Milwaukee slumped to a five-game defeat to Miami Heat in the East, ending their hopes for title glory.

The failure meant that the Greek Freak was linked with multiple trades over the course of the summer, but eventually stayed put with the Bucks, signing a supermax contract extension. The 26-year-old's $228.2 million deal is the largest in NBA history and the Bucks would hope that the next time Giannis appears at a ring ceremony, it is to collect his very first championship ring.

Also Read: Keyontae Johnson Update: Gators Star Discharged From Hospital After Mid-court Collapse

Kostas Antetokounmpo wasn’t the only Laker to get love from his siblings. Marcus Morris, who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, was able to see his twin brother get his first-ever championship ring in person. Marcus reportedly was the only Clipper to watch the Lakers ring ceremony 2020, hyping up his brother Markieff after he collected his ring. According to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, Marcus was on an exercise bike, recording on his phone while Markieff collected his ring.

Also Read: New Lakers Championship Ring Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant, Team's 17 NBA Titles

(Image Courtesy: NBA on TNT Twitter)