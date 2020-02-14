Giannis Antetokounmpo Could End Up As World's Most Popular Player By End Of 2020: Report

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is Greek, plays for the NBA in America, played for NBA Africa and will soon play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. According to ESPN's Marc J Spears, Giannis Antetokounmpo could be the most popular basketball player in the world by the end of this year. Giannis is currently playing his 7th NBA season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo might end up as the world's most popular basketball player by the end of 2020

"He's playing in America. He's from Greece. He's going back to Nigeria, and he's going to play in the Olympics in Japan. By the end of this year, he could be the most popular basketball player on the planet." @MarcJSpearsESPN on Giannis Antetokounmpo



via @OTLonESPN

In ESPN's Outside the Lines, Spears talks about Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Nigerian heritage. When asked about how Giannis wants to do to make Nigeria proud, Spears said that Giannis is planning on making a trip to the country, as he had visited Africa only during the NBA Africa Games previously. According to Spears, Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking to make a documentary and meet relatives he has never met while also visiting his mother's hometown. Spears added that the Bucks star has Nigerian blood, Greek soil and will now add American soil as he recently had a son born in America.

Spears even used the word 'global' when describing Giannis Antetokounmpo and his upcoming basketball journey. However, Giannis has been focused on his game, not willing to let his focus falter. According to the interview, Giannis could be the NBA's new face.

However, Spears thinks that Giannis would not have a documentary on his way if he was not aware of his global impact. In the end, Spears also adds that if Giannis Antetokounmpo wins the NBA Championship for the Bucks, the player could end up as the most popular basketball player in the world.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats

Currently, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging at 30 points and 13.5 rebounds while shooting 52.7% from the ground. The MVP is also in contention for another NBA MVP award this season. This NBA season, Giannis has led the Bucks to a 46-8 league-best win-loss record. He was also chosen as the NBA All-Star captain for the second time.

Team Giannis roster

The full roster for #TeamGiannis 💥



How will they fare against #TeamLeBron in Chicago? pic.twitter.com/h4reM5AKOQ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2020

Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo shared the news of his baby’s birth via Twitter

Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house❤️ pic.twitter.com/yVSf0U93le — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 10, 2020

Giannis posted a photo of the newborn baby on his Twitter account. However, he covered the baby’s face with a baby emoji. In a recent interview with ESPN, Giannis revealed that he wanted to take inspiration from Fred Vanvleet and start scoring better. Giannis has also missed two Bucks game following Liam's birth.

