Giannis Antetokounmpo Trolled On Twitter After Bucks Fall 0-2 To Heat During Round 2

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks went 0-2 down to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat this week. The second game, tied at 114, would have gone into overtime if not for Butler's free throws at the buzzer. With the clock running out, Giannis' shooting foul gave Jimmy Butler two free throws, which he made the most of, propelling the Heat to a 116-114 victory. Though Giannis' scored a game-high 29 points, he was incessantly trolled after the game.

Butler vs Giannis: Fans troll Giannis Antetokounmpo after 114-116 loss during Bucks vs Heat NBA playoffs series

Y’all wanted giannis to guard Jimmy in crunch time and well.. pic.twitter.com/m0vQIzhhb6 — kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) September 3, 2020

starting to think Giannis was never hacked pic.twitter.com/rrHpmnO6oT — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 3, 2020

Giannis and Paul George seeing who can make it further in the playoffspic.twitter.com/QFSYP3TQOV — Cryptic (@CrypticNoOne) September 3, 2020

When Giannis joins the Warriors, Lakers or some other superteam, the people firing off these takes now better not get upset about it. https://t.co/UbVK49HXDv — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 3, 2020

No wonder why Giannis is DPOY he does such a good job at shutting down the bucks offense — Will🦅 (@simmons_szn) September 3, 2020

Most people resorted to making fun of Giannis, who was recently named the Defensive Player of the Year, trying to block Butler before the fourth quarter ended. "Y’all wanted Giannis to guard Jimmy in crunch time and well," one user wrote. Some fans debated that overtime would have been better instead of the hasty attempt at a block. However, some users referred to the time Giannis had been hacked on social media, where the hacker tweeted offensive and cruel things while pretending to be the reigning NBA MVP.

Giannis might be a Pippen.... there I said it! He needs his Jordan. pic.twitter.com/L89DG9JjHD — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020

One hacked tweet mentioned his teammate Khris Middleton, stating that Giannis would love to play with some actual shooters. "Starting to think Giannis was never hacked," another user wrote. Retired Richard Jefferson also commented on the matter, comparing Giannis to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, stating that the Bucks star might need a Jordan to win titles. "Giannis might be a Pippen.... there I said it! He needs his Jordan."

Giannis added 14 rebounds to his 29-point performance, following his 18 points and 10 rebounds in Game 1. Khris Middleton added 23 points and 8 assists for the Bucks. Both Eric Bledsoe and Lopez added 16 points, while George Hill finished with 14 points. On the other hand, Goran Dragic scored team-high 23 points for the Heat, with Tyler Herro scoring 17 points. Jae Crowder and Bam Adebayo added 16 and 15 points respectively. Butler posted 13 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists.

Jimmy Butler comes up CLUTCH at the line, putting the @MiamiHEAT up 2-0!



Game 3 ⏩ Fri. (9/4) at 6:30pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/CqJDwzVjuw — NBA (@NBA) September 3, 2020

The Bucks loss comes after The Athletic's Sam Amick's report, which stated that the 2020 DPOY might demand a trade if he loses the Bucks vs Heat second-round series. He added that according to a front office executive of a team, that is a huge possibility as Giannis apparently doesn't want to play for a "regular-season-only kind of team" anymore. The Heat have also reportedly cleared their cap space for Giannis and are ready to bid for him next summer.

Next season, Giannis will be the most high-profile player becoming a free agent. However, Giannis has never publicly spoken about leaving Milwaukee. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday, 6:30 PM EST (Saturday, 4:00 AM IST).

(Image credits: AP)