Giannis Antetokounmpo's Graffiti In Greece Vandalised By Neo-Nazis

In Giannis Antetokounmpo's home country Greece, graffitis of the reigning NBA MVP were painted over by Neo-Nazis. As per reports, the graffiti was located in the Palaio Faliro district of Athens. Several Neo-Nazi symbols were drawn over the graffiti dedicated to the Milwaukee Bucks superstarsss.

This is terrible. Neo-nazis vandalized @Giannis_An34's awesome graffiti in Palaio Faliro district in Athens, painting over his face and adding a swastika and the SS symbol. pic.twitter.com/KEoz5MzLSb — The Greek Analyst (@GreekAnalyst) June 25, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo graffiti vandalized with 'Golden Dawn' signature in 2017

The recent painting, which was a painting of the Bucks star on a DSLAM Communication box, was vandalized with a swastika and 'SS' logo drawn on Giannis' arm. Giannis Antetokounmpo's face was also scratched out. Both symbols drawn on Giannis were used to represent Nazi rule in Germany during World War II. In 2017, a painting of Giannis in a basketball court was vandalized. This painting was located in the Sepolia neighbourhood. Neo-Nazis spray-painted a Nazi cross on Giannis' face along with the 'Golden Dawn' signature.

Many Twitter users and fans reacted to the incident, unhappy with the hate crime committed against the reigning NBA MVP. While many people condemned the act, some pointed out that the defacing was not done by the Neo-Nazis, as they would have painted over the painting after washing it and not use their symbols. Many people also pointed out that the drawings on the DSLAM Communications box were already vandalism, so people should not complain. However, several Twitter users pointed out that the paintings were made after permission from the local municipality, where the mayor also interacted with children who drew them.

The way they placed swastika and SS symbol would suggest they'd like him to join the group. It's like there's a test to become a Neo-nazi and anyone who can tie his shoes without assistance is overqualified. — Nemanja Petrić (@petric_nemanja) June 25, 2020

Neo-nazis would never vandalize a graffiti of a African Person like this.



They would destroy it, wash it off, paint it over, but they wouldn't do the swastika & SS symbol on his hand because he's not "Arian". — Shaq Jr. (@shaqattack_gr) June 25, 2020

YOU are terrible.

The graffiti is already vandalism on the DSLAM comms box.

Now drink your bile, Jussie Smollett. — ☁️ ΟΥΤΙΣ ☁️ (@PoiosOkanenas) June 25, 2020

