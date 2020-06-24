Giannis Antetokounmpo's Young Fan Surprises Him With Art Project She Worked On For A Year

Over a year ago, a young 11-year-old fan of reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo gifted him a project she had worked on for over a year. The girl's father, Peter Stauffer, shared the video of her giving Giannis the project, who got up from his desk to go and hug her. In the video description on Stauffer's channel, he revealed that his daughter worked on the project for over a year and a half, hoping that she could gift it to the 'Greek Freak'.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's fan surprises him with a project she worked on for a year

Giannis Antetokounmpo gifts fan his game-worn shoes

Giannis surprises a fan with Down Syndrome

On various occasions during the 2019-20 season, Giannis has gifted his fans his game-worn shoes to fans . This includes 17-year-old Hunter Peterson, who is a senior at Nicolet High School with Down Syndrome. Hunter Peterson was also a part of the Milwaukee Bucks Hoops Troop, which is the Milwaukee Bucks' official cheerleading unit that welcomes fans at the Bucks' home, the Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo free agency: Could there be a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade?

Throughout the NBA 2019-2020 season, reports have hinted at various teams wanting to acquire the reigning NBA MVP. As per reports, the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers are teams interested in signing the Bucks star. However, a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade is unlikely if the Bucks win the 2019-20 championship.

During an interview, Giannis stated that he will stay with the Bucks if they continue to win. The Warriors, who were at the bottom of the league this season reportedly want to trade Andrew Wiggins for the 'Greek Freak'. There are also reports about Miami Heat being interested in Giannis. Recent reports have stated that NBA franchises like the Knicks believe that hiring former Bucks coach Jason Kidd could be their key to landing the 25-year-old NBA star. Giannis' four-year contract with the Bucks will end after the 2020-21 season, which will make him a free agent.

(Image courtesy: Pete Stauffer YouTube channel)