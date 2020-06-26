Giannis Antetokounmpo Participates Comically In The 'Don't Leave Me' Challenge: Watch

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is a recent entry in the 'Don't Leave Me Challenge', which was started by Nigerian comedian Josh Alfred. For the challenge, Alfred shot a skit while playing on the words ‘leaf’ and ‘leave’, after which a hype man enters and shouts the words 'Don't Leave Me' in the end.

For participating in the challenge, one has to make a pun before running away. Giannis Antetokounmpo starts his video from a chair, where he makes a Hannah Montana pun, before getting up while running away from the camera. Fans loved Giannis Antetokounmpo's version of the challenge, especially since the Bucks star is known to love cracking dad jokes. Giannis recently opened a TikTok channel, where he often posts videos featuring his many dad jokes.

Giannis' recent TikTok videos usually feature his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger and his newly born son Liam Charles Antetokounmpo. Many African and American celebrities have taken part in the challenge ever since Alfred started it. Giannis, who started playing basketball in 2013, was born in Greece to Nigerian parents.

Giannis is living his best dad joke life. 😂 😭



Giannis Antetokounmpo, when asked how "hungry" he is for Game 2: "I'm really hungry. I'm going to get some pasta for the game." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 29, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently preparing for the NBA restart at Walt Disney World in Orlando, which is scheduled to start on July 30. Giannis, who is once again in contention for the NBA MVP award, led the Bucks to a league-leading 53-12 win-loss record. Before the season was suspended on March 11, Giannis was averaging 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds per game.

Before the games were suspended, Giannis was already sitting out due to a sprained knee. Some reports also stated that the player would be out for multiple weeks, which would give LeBron James the edge for becoming the MVP. However, coach Mike Budenholzer recently revealed that the 25-year-old star was 'completely and totally healthy', which is only an advantage for the Bucks.

