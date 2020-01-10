'GM LeBron James' Could Oust Kyle Kuzma From Lakers, Taunts Former Pacers Coach

When LeBron James completed the move to the Los Angeles Lakers two years ago, the 15-time NBA All-Star arrived in LA with a reputation of being among the most popular faces of the sport. With the air of being a three-time NBA champion and a four-time NBA MVP, LeBron James had more than a fistful of authority with the Lakers.

A member of the Lakers coaching setup last year has given an interesting insight into LeBron James’ authority in the Lakers organisation.

“GM LeBron James” will trade Kyle Kuzma, says former Lakers coach

Former Lakers Assistant Coach Brian Shaw thinks Kyle Kuzma is ‘outta there’



“When you don’t sign with Rich Paul and your trainer comes out and say Kawhi was giving the business to LeBron, you’re gonna be outta there”



On the show, The Bounce, former Lakers associate head coach Brian Shaw said that “GM” LeBron James will trade Kyle Kuzma in the near future.

Brian Shaw continued by saying that every young player in the NBA should avoid making the mistake Kyle Kuzma's team made when dealing with LeBron James. His comments refer to the incident when Kyle Kuzma's trainer said that LeBron James does not work as hard as Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

Shaw also recalled the fact that LeBron James' agent Rich Paul tried to sign Kyle Kuzma in the summer. The former Pacers head coach then said that since Kuzma did not sign with Rich Paul, his security with the Lakers could be under threat.

Re: @TheSteinLine’s intel about possible Kuzma-for-Bogdanovic swap, I’m told Kings are unlikely to be interested straight up. They value his versatility, are comfortable w/ his restricted free agency & are 0-6 w/out him. https://t.co/TLJqACY03F — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) January 6, 2020

Lakers Trade Rumours: Kyle Kuzma could be heading for the exit door

The Lakers trade rumours mill has often thrown up Kyle Kuzma's name when it comes to potential departures from the Lakers' roster. With the arrival of Anthony Davis from the Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma has seen his time on the court cut down this season.

According to The Athletic, the Lakers have reportedly shown a recent willingness to listen to pitches for Kuzma. Interestingly, Kyle Kuzma is among the last members of the Lakers young core to have survived the Anthony Davis deal.

