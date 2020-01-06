Lakers Trade Rumours: Lakers Willing To Trade Out-of-favour Kyle Kuzma In February

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has fallen down the pecking order ever since the Lakers signed 6-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. Dropping to a sixth man role in the squad, Kuzma's numbers have significantly dropped this season. The 24-year-old is averaging just 12.1 points per game with a career-low 42.5 per cent shooting from the field. While speculations arose that Kuzma could be traded by the Lakers anytime soon, latest reports suggest that the team are already listening to offers for Kuzma.

The Kyle Kuzma quandary: Sources tell @TheAthletic the Lakers are listening to offers for their young star, but will they make a move? From the history here to the LBJ factor, exploring the many layers of this situation that has Rob Pelinka’s phone ringing https://t.co/TLJqACY03F — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) January 5, 2020

Lakers Trade Rumours: Kyle Kuzma on the move?

According to The Athletic, the Lakers are willing to trade Kyle Kuzma sooner rather than later. Kuzma's season has been hampered with injuries and inconsistent performances. He has already missed 9 out of 35 games this season with a recurring left foot injury. With his current struggles to impact the game like the past seasons, the report suggests Lakers could finally part ways with the 24-year-old. However, the report further adds that it is less likely that Kuzma will move before the February trade deadline. Lakers' General Manager Rob Pelinka picked Kuzma in the 2017 NBA Draft and it is believed he will be hesitant to let a young star leave.

NBA Trade Rumours: Kuzma's importance at the Lakers

Lakers, who currently sit on top in the Western Conference with a 28-7 win-loss record, will need an impact player off the bench. Experts believe that Kyle Kuzma fits that bill. Since returning from injury, Kuzma has stepped up well, averaging 15.6 points since December 23. He posted 25 points and 24 points against the LA Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers respectively.

Takes a village. #LakersWin@AntDavis23: 24 pts, 11 reb, 8 blk@KingJames: 21 pts, 14 reb, 11 ast@DwightHoward: 11 pts, 9 reb, 5 blk@JaValeMcGee: 9 pts, 6 blkhttps://t.co/AdcsxgbYPi — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 6, 2020

LA Lakers endured a tough run recently, losing four back-to-back games in December. They have since bounced back well beating the Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers and the Pheonix Suns. On Sunday night (Monday IST), Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons 106-99. Kyle Kuzma came from the bench to register just 4 points and rebounds each against the Pistons.

