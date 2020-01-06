Kyle Kuzma Net Worth, Lakers Career, Tussle With Lonzo Ball And LeBron James' Influence

Kyle Kuzma is one of the emerging talents in the NBA, who has established himself as one of the most important players in the game. He has been a member of the LA Lakers for the third straight season, where he has been regarded as one of the top players on the team after LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Many NBA and Lakers fans have wondered about Kuzma being as well-off as some of the other stars of the game.

Kyle Kuzma net worth

As of 2019, Kyle Kuzma has a net worth that stands at an estimated $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kyle Kuzma's career

Kyle Kuzma started off his basketball career at the University of Utah back in 2013 with 2016-2017 being his most successful season where he averaged 16.4 points, 2.4 assists and 9.3 rebounds per game. This meant that it was time for Kuzma to appear in the NBA Draft, which he did. He was the 27th overall draft pick by the Boston Celtics in 2017. However, he never played for the team and was traded along with Brook Lopez to the LA Lakers in exchange for Timofey Mozgov and D’Angelo Russell. After signing a multi-year contract with the team, Kyle Kuzma had a successful rookie season averaging 16.1 points, 0.4 blocks and 6.3 rebounds with 1.8 assists per game. He has now regarded as one of the best players in the team after LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Kyle Kuzma's tussle with Lonzo Ball after Lakers-Pelicans game!

Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball happened to be teammates in the Lakers until an off-season trade which had sent Lonzo to the Pelicans. After their game during the past weekend, Kuzma went over to embrace Ball, whose odd exchange immediately went viral on social media. However, Kuzma assured reporters that the two still share the same bond as they have over the past year.

Kuz and Lonzo showing love postgame 🤝 pic.twitter.com/5QXPQpsOu6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2020

Kyle Kuzma's name has been tossed around in the NBA trade rumours, but he reportedly remains in good standing with LeBron James. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, James is still supportive of Kuzma amidst the trade talks after a recent social media gaffe involves Kuzma’s trainer, who was highly critical of James.

LeBron James responds to speculation about Kyle Kuzma’s social media activity following the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/8SLceSpOP5 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 28, 2019

