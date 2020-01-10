Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Recalls First Meeting With 'idol' LeBron James

There have been shades of LeBron James in Luka Doncic's meteoric rise to stardom in just his second season in the NBA. The last time the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Lakers came out on top thanks to a spirited performance from Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. While Luka Doncic may not have been able to set the Staples Center alight with his usual heroics on the night, the reigning 'Rookie of the Year' recalled how he felt when he first faced off against one of his idols i.e. LeBron James in 2018.

Also Read | Luka Doncic 'Absolutely Warrants' MVP Consideration, Chris Paul Backs Doncic's MVP Charge

Luka Doncic reveals how he felt the first time he played against three-time NBA Finals MVP LeBron James

Speaking to a leading sports outlet, Luka Doncic recalled the first time he faced LeBron James, back in 2018. The Dallas Mavericks star said that he was "nervous" the first time he played against LeBron James, considering that he was his idol. Luka Doncic continued by saying that the feeling was "something different" than what he had experienced. The reigning Rookie of the Year also said that playing against LeBron James since then has been a little different. However, he always feels the pressure when facing off against the 15-time NBA All-Star.

Also Read | LeBron James Turns 35: From Cavaliers To Lakers, Here Is A Look At 'King James' Legacy

Surprised Luka Doncic has been able to leap from Rookie of the Year to MVP contender in just half a season? So is he. I sat down with the NBA's rising superstar to talk title aspirations, trash talking with Kobe and why he still feels pressure playing against LeBron. pic.twitter.com/UGkxXqMlLW — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 8, 2020

Luka Doncic following LeBron James' path

Interestingly, the numbers from Luka Doncic's second season in the NBA are somewhat similar to LeBron James' second season in the NBA during his Cleveland Cavalier days. After being in the NBA for two seasons, the then-Cavaliers breakout star averaged over 24.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Luka Doncic, now in his second season with the Dallas Mavericks, is currently averaging 23.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists. Both LeBron James and Luka Doncic will face off against each other at the American Airlines Center on Friday, January 10 (Saturday morning IST).

Also Read | John Beilein Apologises To Cavaliers Players For 'bunch Of Thugs' Gaffe

Also Read | Nikola Jokic Superbly Dominates Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks In Nuggets' Nail-biting Win