Steph Curry Flaunts His Footwork To Drake's Toosie Slide During COVID-19 Lockdown

Ever since the NBA was suspended on March 11, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been active on social media, letting fans know about his quarantine experiences. Along with videos with his family, Curry has also been posting content to ensure people are aware of the COVID-19 situation. Recently, Steph Curry uploaded a video of himself dancing to Drake's song Toosie Slide. Here is the Steph Curry Toosie Slide video.

Steph Curry Toosie Slide: Curry dances to Toosie Slide in latest video

Day 103 in quarantine and Steph's out here hitting the Toosie Slide pic.twitter.com/5nbpVyXK7Q — Chris Montano (@gswchris) April 22, 2020

Seph Curry Toosie Slide: Fans love the Steph Curry Toosie Slide video

NBA fans appeared to love the Steph Curry Toosie Slide video, commenting on how the Golden State Warriors star was dancing. While many fans complimented the two-time MVP's footwork, they also recommended that he use better lighting as his moves were not clear. Here are some fan reactions to Curry's video.

Goddamn, for a multi millionaire, he could’ve used a better quality camera 🤣 — me (@highstrive) April 22, 2020

Recorded on his iPhone 4 🤣 — Bryan M (@realbryanmead) April 22, 2020

Wow, Look At Curry Man, So Inspirational Man. — Clown In Quarantine (@fakeORA) April 22, 2020

Drake dropped the song 'Toosie Slide' during the COVID-19 lockdown, naming it after the influencer Toosie, who created the dance moves for the song. Singers like Justin Bieber, Kida The Great and Kang Daniel have also participated in recreating the moves. Drake released the single and the music video on April 2.

Steph Curry's quarantine routine

In a recent interview, Curry revealed that he has been teaching his kids and working out during the quarantine. According to three-time NBA MVP, he has been spending his time while watching old basketball games and teaching his kids. After working out in the morning, Curry helps his daughter sort out all her papers and materials that she has to do after the class.