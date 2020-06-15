Gregg Popovich Calls Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft 'hypocritical' For Supporting Donald Trump

Ahead of the NBA restart in July, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich called out NFL team owners Jerry Jones and Bob Kraft for supporting US President Donald Trump. The Spurs legend has been vocal about his views on Trump since his election in 2016. The head coach has last spoken about Trump after protests and George Floyd's death, where he referred to Trump as 'deranged'.

Also read | Gregg Popovich calls Donald Trump 'deranged', addresses police brutality after George Floyd death

Gregg Popovich calls out NFL owners Jerry Jones and Bob Kraft, calls them 'hypocritical'

During his recent interview with the New York Times, Gregg Popovich was asked about his opinion on multiple NFL owners supporting Donald Trump. As per reports, seven NFL owners like Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones and New England Patriots Bob Kraft gave $1 million for Trump's Inaugural Committee. Popovich called out the owners, calling their actions ' just hypocritical'. He further added that is is 'incongruent' and does not make any sense at all as people are not blind.

As per Popovich, they have put themselves in a 'position that's untenable'. Popovich's hypocritical comments come after NFL pledged to donate $250 million over a span of ten years to support efforts to fight against racism and 'support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans'. Houston Texans owner Robert McNair, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke owner $1 million, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder were others who donated $1 million for Trump's Inaugural Committee.

Also read | San Antonio Spurs great Gregg Popovich's speech on racism, Donald Trump from 2017 lights up the internet

Gregg Popovich on Trump, calls him 'deranged'

Popovich spoke to The Nation's Dave Zirin, where he discussed Floyd's death and racism revolving around police violence which led to the tragic death. He stated that Trump's comments are unbelievable and that 'if Trump had a brain, even if it was 99% cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people'. However, Popovich thinks Trumps does not care about unity and referred to him as 'deranged'. As per the Spurs head coach, Trump always prioritizes what benefits him personally and is never working towards the greater good.

Popovich further added that Trump will never follow the positive path as he is 'not a leader'. He thinks they have a 'fool in place of a President' and even called out Senator Mitch McConnell.

Also read | Cowboys owner Jerry Jones slammed by Richard Sherman for deafening silence against racism

NFL on racism and ongoing protests in the country

Despite the league pledging donations, team owners have not commented about the protests and George Floyd's death. Super Bowl XLVIII champion Richard Sherman recently called out Jones for his silence regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. Patrick Mahomes, Michael Thomas, Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr were among the NFL players who were a part of the video asking NFL to speak up against racism and the oppression of African American people in the country

Also read | DC sues Trump inaugural committee, alleging abuse of funds: Trump Inaugural Committee

(Image source: NBA official site)