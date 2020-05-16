GYK Vs GAN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Turkmenistan Basketball League Live Game Info

Gurlushikchi will square off against Gara Altyn in the upcoming Turkmenistan Basketball League regular-season round 17 game. The game will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 3:30 PM IST. The GYK vs GAN game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GYK vs GAN Dream11 prediction, GYK vs GAN Dream11 team and GYK vs GAN Dream11 top picks.

GYK vs GAN Dream11 prediction: Gara Altyn preview

Currently, Gara Altyn are ranked seventh on the points table with four wins and nine losses. They last played Burgut, who they defeated with a 65-57 score. Arslan Charyev was the top scorer of the team with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Shalar Khydyrov led their defence with 12 points, 20 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Gennadiy Morozov and Shalar Hydyrov also scored 16 and 12 points respectively. This season, the team is averaging 53.2 points, 40.2 rebounds and 7 assists per game while shooting 37.6% from the field.

GYK vs GAN Dream11 prediction: Real Esteli preview

Gurlushikchi is currently ranked fourth on the points table with nine wins and four losses. Despite their bench players providing the much-needed backup to their starters, the team lost their last game against Talyp Sport with a 62-42 score. Muhammet Begenjov is leading the team with a double-double average of 23.3 points and 14.7 rebounds per game.

Aleksandr Pashkov and Begench Akmammedov scored 16 and 13 points respectively. This season, the team is averaging 81.4 points while shooting 47.2% from the field and making 50.3% of their free throws.

GYK vs GAN Dream11 team squad

GYK vs GAN Dream11 team squad – Gara Altyn

Azat Tachmammedov, Islam Taganov, Azim Mollaev, Muhammad Arazmammedov, Didar Toryaev, Shohrat Amanov, Batyr Bayramaliev, Ismail Magtymov, Perhat Amanov, Gennady Morozov, Nikita Prikazov, Nurgeldy Garlyev, Shalar Khydyrov, Arslan Charyev, Maksat Khodzhamberdyev

GYK vs GAN Dream11 team squad – Gurlushikchi

Aleksandr Pashkov, Begench Akmammedov, Ahmed Shamuradov, Sapaly Zayrov, Muhammet Begenjov, Berdy Atahanov, Mekna Nuryev, Mikhail Kazhushny, Roman Seleznev, Vladimir Plimenov, Vadim Vorobiev

GYK vs GAN Dream11 prediction

Note: The GYK vs GAN Dream11 prediction and GYK vs GAN Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.

