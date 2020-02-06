Kevin Hart's Hilarious Impression Of LeBron James Leaves JR Smith In Splits

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart has interviewed several NBA stars for his Laugh Out Loud show Cold as Balls. Chris Paul, Ben Simmons and Dennis Rodman are a few players who have joined Kevin Hart on his show. This week, former Cleveland Cavaliers player JR Smith joined Kevin Hart on the show.

NBA 2019-20: Kevin Hart's hilarious impression of LeBron James leaves JR Smith in fits

During the show, Kevin Hart and JR Smith get talking about Smith's old Cavaliers teammate LeBron James. While talking about LeBron James, Kevin Hart mimics the Lakers star, which makes JR Smith laugh. Kevin Hart acts out a hilarious scene where he is playing cards with LeBron James, who is giving a speech even as he wins cards.

Also read | Anthony Davis hilariously falls on Kevin Hart's lap, LeBron James rushes to help

Kevin Hart also brings up LeBron James and JR Smith playing together for the Cavaliers in 2018. Though both of them were teammates, they ended up having an altercation during the NBA 2018 finals. During the finals, Smith grabbed the ball and dribbled out the remaining time instead of trying for a clutch shot. Smith had clarified the situation saying that he thought LeBron James was going to call for a timeout.

During the show, he further added that he was sure the Cavaliers would win and hence grabbed the rebound. He had been under the impression that they had made a free throw and had a one-point advantage. The game ended up going into timeout and Cavaliers lost 124-114. Both LeBron James and JR Smith have won one NBA Championship together.

Also read | JR Smith confirms separation with wife Jewel Harris after she accuses him for cheating

Hart and Smith also discussed Smith's body tattoos, which he never intended to get in the first place. He got his first tattoo when he accompanied his sister who was scared to get inked. They even talked about the time President Barack Obama had called out Smith and asked him to 'put on a shirt' when other Cavaliers players were walking while wearing a championship T-shirt. Though Kevin Hart mainly questioned Smith about the NBA, they even talked about their families, finances and their different kinds of graduation experiences.

Also read | LeBron James lauds Bradley Beal's surprise Howard University tour

Also read | Eniko Parrish opens up about Kevin Hart's extra-marital affair