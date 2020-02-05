LeBron James Lauds Bradley Beal's Surprise Howard University Tour

Bradley Beal has been one of the standout performers in the NBA this season. The Washington Wizards shooting guard is averaging just over 29 points this season in an underwhelming Wizards side. While Bradley Beal was left out of the NBA All-Star conversation earlier this year, the Washington Wizards shooting guard shook that disappointment off while leading 50 high school students on a tour of Howard University earlier this week.

Also Read | LeBron James Vs Zion Williamson Debut: Comparing No 1 NBA Draft Picks' Hype And Trajectory

Lakers star LeBron James lauds the Bradley Beal Howard University tour

The Washington Wizards had a short break between NBA games this week. Courtesy of the break, Bradley Beal took the time out to take 50 high school students on a tour of Howard University. The Bradley Beal Howard University tour was part of Bradley Beal's partnership with Ron Brown Preparatory School. The Wizards star missed the earlier three high school tours but made it a point to make it for the fourth one.

Also Read | LeBron James Gets Lakers Bench Off Their Seats With Theatrical 3-pointer Against Spurs

LeBron James, fresh off his NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for January award, also took some time out this week. The Lakers star applauded the Bradley Beal Howard University tour on Twitter, saluting the efforts of the Washington Wizards star. Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant also joined in the chorus, calling Bradley Beal "Bigtime" on Twitter.

Also Read | LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant For 3rd On All-time NBA Scoring List, But Sixers Top Lakers 108-91

Spurs vs Lakers highlights: Lakers romp to victory with Q4 explosion from LeBron James

Five 3-pointers from LeBron James in Q4 of the Spurs vs Lakers match-up took the game away from the Spurs at the Staples Center on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST). LeBron James dropped 36 points on the night, with nine assists and seven rebounds. The win takes the Lakers tally to 38 for the season.

Also Read | Kyrie Irving Reveals Learning Curve With LeBron James During Their Cavaliers Days