JR Smith Confirms Separation With Wife Jewel Harris After She Accuses Him For Cheating

JR Smith confirmed his separation with wife Jewel Harris after she accused him of cheating through a nearly 10-minute video posted on her Instagram story. JR Smith responded to his wife's allegation by posting Instagram stories of her own, claiming that both of them had been 'separated for months'. JR Smith said that Instagram is not a place for relationships, probably a dig at his wife for posting the Instagram story. According to JR Smith, God asked him to let everyone know that they have been separated for months. JR Smith even added that he is not sure why God did not mention this to him earlier. He ended the story with a hashtag 'that's all'.

NBA 2019-20: JR Smith confirms separation with wife after she accuses him of cheating via Instagram

Jewel Harris' video exposing JR Smith showed her conduct prayer in her car. Harris asked God to forgive her husband and a woman called Candice, who's surname she did not name. She added that both her husband and Candice are hurting. As the player comes to an end, Harris was in tears and thanked God for giving her strength to all of this. Harris ended her prayer by saying that she is praying for her enemies as well, especially those who have come for her marriage.

JR Smith and Harris got married together in April 2016. They have a 2-year-old daughter, Dakota. Rumours of Smith's and Flash star Candice Patton's rumours had been around for some time. Both were first seen together at a Halloween party. Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan had posted an Instagram story of the pair during the party. Smith played five seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers and has a career average of 12.5 points.

