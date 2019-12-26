Anthony Davis Hilariously Falls On Kevin Hart's Lap, LeBron James Rushes To Help

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers faced each other after the NBA 2019-20 season opener. Actor Kevin Hart was watching the game from the stands when Anthony Davis went and landed on him. Following the hilarious incident, LeBron James himself ran over to join the fun and help Davis stand back up. The incident happened at the Q2 buzzer. The Lakers were leading 63-51.

Anthony Davis lands on Kevin Hart and LeBron had to come over and check it out😂😂pic.twitter.com/x4gvPJ1sXN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 26, 2019

Replay Review (Barnaky): out of bounds off Clippers in Q4 of #LACatLAL. Ruling: Overturned, last touched by James, Clippers ball. pic.twitter.com/AZC0W7gcw9 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) December 26, 2019

Before landing on Kevin Hart’s lap, Anthony Davis made 3 free throws, which gave the Lakers their massive 12-point lead going into halftime. However, the Clippers made a comeback and defeated the Lakers 111-106 at the Staples Center. This was the Lakers fourth straight loss. Anthony Davis finished the game with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. LeBron James added 23 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists. Kevin Hart, who last starred in Jumanji: The Next Level, attends NBA games frequently and usually supports Philadelphia 76ers.

