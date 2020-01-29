Heartbroken Draymond Green Refuses To Accept And Talk About Kobe Bryant's Death

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday. The group of 9 was headed to one of Gianna's basketball games before the crash. The NBA world was devastated after the sudden death of their legend, offering their condolences to Kobe Bryant's family.

Draymond Green on Kobe: “I don’t really want to talk about it. I’m trying to escape it. I’m not a mental health expert, so I don’t know if it’s the right thing to do. I don’t want to talk about Kobe. I want to talk to Kobe.” pic.twitter.com/bZwJoT0lxi — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 28, 2020

During an interview, Warriors' Draymond Green refused to talk about Kobe Bryant's death. He bluntly stated that he would talk to Kobe Bryant rather than talk about his death. Draymond Green was talking to the reporters a day after the crash, and let them know that he was uncomfortable talking about the incident. Like various NBA players who were close to Kobe Bryant, Draymond Green had also developed a bond with the five-time NBA champion. Draymond Green accepted that he was trying to escape the incident. He even added that he is no mental health expert and does not know what is the correct thing.

Kobe Bryant death: Warriors Draymond Green opens about Kobe Bryant helping him in a bad phase

Draymond Green’s lowest moment in his career was after the 2016 Finals. He explains how a conversation with Kobe Bryant pulled him out of it. pic.twitter.com/U2FH6uWLst — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 28, 2020

The 2016 NBA Final was Green's lowest career point. During the same interview, Draymond Green revealed that Kobe Bryant was the one who pulled him of his darkest times. The Warriors had a 73-win historic NBA season but still lost in the Finals. According to Draymond Green, Bryant told him he was part of a much bigger dream and should not let the world get to him. Green had been feeling that everyone from media to NBA fanatics were dragging him down.

