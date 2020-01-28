Kobe Bryant Death: Legend Used Private Helicopter To Spend Time With His Daughters, Wife

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna passed away after a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday. Their sudden deaths left the NBA world and his fans devastated and shocked. Kobe Bryant played with the Lakers for two decades, starting as an 18-year-old rookie in 1996. Bryant retired in 2016, ending third on the all-time NBA scoring list. He had 5 NBA championships to his name, winning the NBA MVP award in 2008.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among the 9 people that were killed in the crash that took place over the weekend. Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna Bryant, was on his way to a youth basketball game when the incident happened. The helicopter crashed amidst foggy conditions and burst into flames, which created a small brush fire.

Kobe Bryant death: Lakers legend revealed why he travelled by helicopter

Back in a 2018 interview with Barstool Sports, Kobe Bryant had revealed why he chose to travel by helicopter, explaining that by travelling in helicopter, he would save time and enable him to be around his wife and daughters more often. Bryant, in his interview, had said that due to traffic, he ended up missing his kids' school plays and that is when he realised that he needs to figure out a way where he could still train and focus without compromising on family time and that is when he looked at helicopters as the solution.

He also revealed his routine once he started to travel by helicopter. He had said that he used to do weights early in the morning, take kids to school, fly down, practice like crazy, do his extra work, media, fulfil all his commitments, fly back, get back in the carpool line and pick the kids up. He also revealed that his wife would tell him that she would pick up kids, but he would not allow her from doing that to spend time with family since he doesn't get to see kids due to road trips he makes for the games.

Back in 2010, the late NBA legend gave an interview with GQ, where the then-31-year-old credited the helicopter commute as a means of maintaining his body and focus. He had said that the helicopter is just another tool for maintaining his body. It’s no different than his weights or his whirlpool tubs or his custom-made Nikes. Given that he had broken finger, fragile knees, sore back and achy feet, he won't be able to sit in a car for two hours. The helicopter, therefore, ensures that he gets to Staples Center feeling fresh, that his body is warm and loose when he steps onto the court.

Kobe Bryant family: More details

Vanessa Bryant

Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant met wife Vanessa while she was working as a background dancer on the Tha Eastsidaz music video "G'd Up". The two began dating soon after and got engaged just six months later in May 2000. They got married in April 2001 (without signing a prenup) and have been together ever since. Reportedly Kobe Bryant's parents had problems with him marrying so young, especially to a woman who was not African-American. The couple have been together through a lot of ups and downs in their relationship including sexual assault allegations and were even on the verge of divorce early in their marriage. The assault case was dropped by prosecutors after the accuser decided not to testify at the trial. Afterwards, Bryant agreed to apologize to her for the incident, including an apology to the general public.

Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri Bryant

The couple have four daughters - Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri Bryant. Sadly, Gianna Bryant was also alongside Kobe in the helicopter that crashed and passed away along with her father by her side. Kobe Bryant will be survived by wife Vanessa and three daughters - Natalia, Bianka and Capri Bryant. Our prayers and condolences go to Kobe Bryant's family, may the legend rest in peace.

Kobe Bryant death: Gigi Bryant got the Lakers legend back into NBA after retirement

In a podcast, Kobe Bryant had revealed that Gianna Bryant really loved basketball, which is why he was back by the sidelines. Kobe Bryant also admitted that they had a league pass and Gigi watched 'everything'. According to Bryant, the Hawks vs Lakers game was the first time he watched a game live since his jersey retirement in 2017.