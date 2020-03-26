How Many Daughters Does Kobe Bryant Have? Everything You Need To Know About The Bryants

Two months ago, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and his other three daughters – Natalia (17), Bianka (3), and ten-month-old Capri. The Lakers legend had always expressed his love for being a father to four girls, one of the main reasons why he retired in 2016.

How many daughters does Kobe Bryant have? Kobe Bryant family comprised of his wife Vanessa Bryant and three daughters

How many daughters does Kobe Bryant have? Kobe Bryant daughters: Gianna Bryant

Gianna Bryant, who was with her father when the plane crashed, was on her way to a basketball game. Like Bryant, Gianna (also called 'Gigi'), was a talented basketball player and hoped to play in the WNBA after college. The father-daughter duo was often seen at NBA games together, as Bryant had admitted that Gianna got him back into watching NBA. Gigi shared his love for basketball and made headlines for playing like the Lakers legend on occasion. Bryant and Vanessa often shared videos and photos of Gigi during her practice or during basketball games.

How many daughters does Kobe Bryant have? Kobe Bryant daughters: Natalia Bryant

Natalia, Bryant's eldest daughter, turned 17 just days before Bryant's death. Natalia is currently enrolled at the Sage Hill High School in LA, California. While Gianna played basketball, Natalia plays volleyball. Both Bryant and Vanessa occasionally posted about Natalia on Instagram. Before his death, one of Bryant's post was one wishing Natalia a happy birthday.

How many daughters does Kobe Bryant have? Kobe Bryant daughters: Bianka and Capri Bryant

Bianka and Capri Bryant are Kobe Bryant's youngest daughters. Bianka was born in 2016, while Capri was born in 2019. A few days after Kobe Bryant's and Gigi's death, Vanessa posted a video of Capri, saying she reminds her of both her husband and Gianna.

How many daughters does Kobe Bryant have? Kobe Bryant wife, parent and sisters

Bryant and Vanessa met when the latter was only 17. The couple got engaged six months after meeting each other and tied the knot in 2001. Bryant's relationship with his parents was said to be strained due to his marriage with Vanessa, and the five-time NBA champion had even ceased contact with his parents, Joe and Pamela.

However, the Bryants were on better terms after Vanessa gave birth to their daughter Natalia. The NBA star passed away before he could completely mend his relationship with his parents. Post his death, his parents grieved in private and provided no statement to the media. Bryant also had two sisters – Sharia and Shaya Bryant.

