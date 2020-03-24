Kobe Bryant Daughters Have Been Appointed 2 Guardian Ad Litem By Court

Two months after his death, two guardian ad litem have been appointed for Kobe Bryant's daughters – Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Each daughter's guardian ad litem will be responsible to represent their interest in the Kobe Bryant trust fund. Erika Williams has been appointed as a guardian for Natalia Bryant, while James Summers will represent his youngest daughter, Capri Bryant. Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in January.

Kobe Bryant daughters: Natalia, Bianca and Capri Bryant now have new guardian ad litem

Vanessa Bryant and Bryant's former agent and friend Rob Pelinka are co-trustees of the Kobe Bryant trust. According to reports, they have been asked to pay Erika Williams and James Summers for their role as the guardian ad litem with money from the trust fund. Vanessa had reportedly filed documents asking the court to appoint the guardian ad litem for Bianka and Natalia along with one for Capri.

Kobe Bryant daughters: Vanessa wanted to get legal matters sorted amid coronavirus outbreak

Reports also state that Vanessa has been looking to sort legal issues as soon as possible. Since the coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by WHO, there is a possibility for courts and governments shutting down. A few days earlier, Vanessa had filed a request to add Capri to the legal documents as she was born after Bryant last amended them. In a recent report, Vanessa was said to be 'grateful' to have her kids and family around to deal with the loss and ongoing pandemic.

Kobe Bryant daughters: Vanessa posts photo along with emotional poem with Natalia, Capri and Bianca

Kobe Bryant daughters: Vanessa Bryant's speech at the Kobe Bryant memorial

Kobe Bryant daughters: Vanessa Bryant sued Kobe Bryant helicopter company

A month ago, Vanessa had filed a wrongful death lawsuit after the death of the Lakers legend and Gianna. The lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. seeks general, economic and punitive damages. According to the lawsuit, the company’s breach of ‘duty and negligence’ was the cause of their deaths.

