Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa 'struggling To Keep It Together' In Aftermath Of Death: Reports

The events that transpired in California on Sunday left an indelible mark on the world of sports. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday. Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and his three daughters Natalia, 17, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri. Friends of the Bryant family offered some insight into the mindset of the grieving family after the incident.

Vanessa Bryant "struggling to keep it together", family friends tell popular magazine

Some family friends reportedly told a popular magazine that Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, is struggling to "keep it together" in the wake of the tragedy. They also said that Vanessa Bryant "can't finish a sentence without crying." In an interview with the magazine last year, the Lakers legend said that being a father was the thing he was most proud of in the world and that it was his "greatest accomplishment".

Our lights will shine in purple and gold this evening as we pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, an inspiration to millions across the globe who was taken too soon. Our hearts go out to all of the families, friends, and fans affected by this tragedy. #824Forever pic.twitter.com/m84TbQ2d3y — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant daughter: Fans petition to raise Gianna Bryant's jersey at Staples Center's rafters

Los Angeles Lakers: Put Gianna Bryant's Jersey in the rafters alongside Kobe Bryant’s two jerseys - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/GB7CT9ptUA via @Change #KobeBryant #GiannaBryant — "Sumer Mukhey" (@SumerMukhey) January 28, 2020

The 'Kobe Bryant daughter' story is a heartbreaking one for a number of reasons. Kobe Bryant and his daughter were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks just outside the city, where Gianna was scheduled to play in a basketball game. With Gianna being one of the victims in the 'Kobe Bryant helicopter crash' incident, Lakers fans have now started a petition to raise Gianna's jersey to the rafters at Staples Center, to be honoured beside Kobe Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys. Meanwhile, the NBA decided to postpone the Lakers vs Clippers match-up at Staples Center, in wake of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash tragedy.

