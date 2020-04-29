How Many Episodes Of The Last Dance Have Aired Till Now? The Last Dance Schedule

The first two episodes of the highly-anticipated Michael Jordan documentary, 'The Last Dance' released on April 19, 9:00 pm EST (April 20, 6:30 am IST). The documentary focuses on Jordan's 1997-98 season with the Chicago Bulls and also features never-seen-before footage and anecdotes from Jordan's journey. Two episodes of the documentary are released every Sunday at 9:00 pm EST and are broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 in the USA. Here is how many episodes in The Last Dance have aired till now

The Last Dance documentary is a ten-part mini docu-series with every episode lasting approximately 60 minutes. As two episodes are aired together, the first two episodes were released on April 19 (April 20 IST) and the next two episodes were released on April 26 (April 27). Here is the schedule for the remaining The Last Dance episodes.

Episodes 5 and 6 – Sunday, May 3, 9 PM EST ( May 4, 6:30 AM IST)

Episodes 7 and 8 – Sunday, May 10, 9 PM EST ( May 11, 6:30 AM IST)

Episodes 9 and 10 – Sunday, May 17, 9 PM EST ( May 18, 6:30 AM IST)

International viewers can watch the episodes only after its broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 in the USA. ESPN broadcasts the uncensored version, while ESPN2 simultaneously plays the edited version. The episodes are available for international fans on Netflix after their broadcast. Fans in the USA can watch the Michael Jordan documentary online on ESPN's website and the ESPN app. The upcoming episodes could feature late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The Last Dance ratings

“The Last Dance” episodes 3 and 4 continue audience momentum from premiere. pic.twitter.com/lOLa2PDzvo — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 27, 2020

