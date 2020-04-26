How To Watch The Last Dance Online And Live Streaming? Episodes 3 And 4 Release On Sunday

The Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance premiered across the globe last weekend. It received rave reviews from basketball fans the world over. The Last Dance new episodes were originally supposed to be released in June but the release date was moved forward April due to the coronavirus outbreak. The first two episodes were aired on ESPN, ESPN 2 and Netflix last week. The Last Dance new episodes will be telecast on Sunday, April 26. Here are details on how to watch The Last Dance online and The Last Dance live streaming options.

Also Read | How To Watch The Last Dance Online? The Last Dance live streaming

How to watch The Last Dance online? The Last Dance new episodes

The Last Dance Episode 3 & 4 will air on April 26th at 9:00 PM EST and live coverage will be covered by ESPN & Netflix.#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Cnu6gDQgdy — Watch The Last Dance Live Stream Reddit (@lastdance_docu) April 24, 2020

Also Read | How to watch The Last Dance online? The last Dance new episodes

The Last Dance new episodes

How to watch The Last Dance online? The Last Dance live streaming

Fans in the USA can watch Michael Jordan documentary online on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Viewers who have paid subscriptions of services like Sling and Hulu will also be able to stream The Last Dance. US fans will not have to wait after the broadcast to watch the episodes and can stream immediately.

Also Read | What time does the Michael Jordan documentary live air? The Last Dance live streaming

Also Read | Michael Jordan documentary live 'The Last Dance' to be released in April and not June: Report

Is The Last Dance on Netflix?

How to watch The Last Dance online in India? The Last Dance live streaming in India

If you are wondering how to watch The Last Dance online in India, The Last Dance live streaming will be made available on popular streaming platform Netflix. According to Netflix India, The Last Dance new episodes live streaming in India is on Monday, April 27 at 6.30 AM IST. Netflix will release two episodes every week to keep up with the documentary airing in the United States.

Also Read | How to watch The Last Dance online in India? Is The Last Dance on Netflix?