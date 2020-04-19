What Time Does The Michael Jordan Documentary Air? The Last Dance Broadcast Schedule

Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance will be releasing on April 19 (April 20) on ESPN and Netflix. The documentary was originally going to be released in June, but the date was moved to April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ten-part docu-series will focus the 1997–98 Chicago Bulls season along with Jordan's last few years with the team. Here is the Michael Jordan documentary timing, Michael Jordan documentary schedule and what time does the Michael Jordan documentary air on ESPN.

What time does the Michael Jordan documentary air? ESPN Michael Jordan documentary timing

Michael Jordan documentary schedule

Episodes 1 and 2 – Sunday, April 19, 9 PM EST ( April 20, 6:30 AM IST)

Episodes 3 and 4 – Sunday, April 26, 9 PM EST ( April 27, 6:30 AM IST)

Episodes 5 and 6 – Sunday, May 3, 9 PM EST ( May 4, 6:30 AM IST)

Episodes 7 and 8 – Sunday, May 10, 9 PM EST ( May 11, 6:30 AM IST)

Episodes 9 and 10 – Sunday, May 17, 9 PM EST ( May 18, 6:30 AM IST)

What time does the Michael Jordan documentary air? ESPN2 will air censored version simultaneously

While ESPN will air an uncensored version of the documentary with 'strong adult language', ESPN2 will air an edited version. As per ESPN's statement, The Last Dance has strong language to maintain 'authenticity of interviews and footage'. Hence, a more child-friendly version will also be aired simultaneously.

What time does the Michael Jordan documentary air? Michael Jordan documentary timing for Netflix and online premiere

After the TV broadcast of the documentary, the two episodes will be available for viewing on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app for US citizens. For international fans, The Last Dance will be available to stream on Netflix. However, the episodes will be made available for online streaming five hours after the TV broadcast (which is at 11.30 AM IST).

The Last Dance will have ten episodes, each of which will be around 60 minutes long. While the main focus will be the 1997-98 season, viewers will also get a view into the six-time NBA champions Bulls career. The documentary is said to have interviews and never-seen-before clips from people who have interacted with Jordan.

Former US President Barack Obama, late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Steve Kerr are a few people who have shot interviews for the docu-series, talking about Jordan's basketball legacy. During a recent interview, while promoting The Last Dance, Michael Jordan revealed that he thinks people will think of him as a horrible guy after watching the documentary. The latest sneak peek for the documentary was shown during Jordan's interview with Good Morning America.

The Last Dance latest preview