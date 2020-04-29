Is The Last Dance Episode 5 Leaked? New Episode Out Before Official Release Date?

Episodes 3 and 4 of Michael Jordan's documentary, 'The Last Dance' upped the ante with respect to entertaining yet thrilling stories from the latter part of Michael Jordan's career. From Dennis Rodman's outlandish lifestyle to Jordan and Chicago Bulls' rivalry with the 'Bad Boy' Pistons, The Last Dance had enough drama to keep even a casual basketball fan glued to the screen.

Is The Last Dance episode 5 leaked?

With the fourth episode of the documentary officially concluding, trailers and spoilers from the upcoming episodes soon found their way to the internet. However, much to the worry of broadcasters ESPN and the producers of the show, several users on social media claim to have The Last Dance leaked episodes in their possession. Several Twitter users have also posted screenshots of all the ten listed episodes of the documentary, which suggests the 10-part docu-series has in fact been leaked on the internet. The source behind The Last Dance leaked episodes is so far unknown.

Whoever leaked the Last Dance Episodes ily,, bout to watch it all today 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/TWUddYpQuL — D e v l i n D i o r 🤯💜 (@davidjonesjr19) April 23, 2020

Despite social media flooding with posts and screenshots of The Last Dance leaked episodes, ESPN, Netflix or any of the producers are yet to address the rumours of the leak.

Is The Last Dance episode 5 leaked? Users claim on social media

The Last Dance Leaked Episodes pic.twitter.com/Thn7wWBaRi — CJ Caing (@CJCaing) April 22, 2020

Episodes 2 thru 8 of The Last Dance leaked online and I'm downloading now.



Will still follow along on Twitter when they air for the commentary, but I'm bout to watch this WHOLE shit today lol pic.twitter.com/VbDSCFZqum — #MambaMentality 🏁 (@Sportaphile) April 22, 2020

Going through these leaked episodes of The Last Dance. What an incredible documentary man. Highly recommended. pic.twitter.com/iq2aH4M4jE — Mo 🇸🇩 (@MohamedH10_) April 21, 2020

Episode 5 of The Last Dance will be tough to watch 😢 pic.twitter.com/mfGZhykcLS — Mamba Insider (@Mamba_Insider) April 29, 2020

Is The Last Dance episode 5 leaked? Is The Last Dance episode 5 stream available?

Officially, The Last Dance Episode 5 will be broadcast on ESPN on Sunday, May 3, 9:00 pm ET (USA only). The streaming for international viewers will be made available on the same day on Netflix. As of now, several unauthorised and unverified portals have episode 5 available for streaming. The authenticity of any of the leaked episodes on the portals remains unknown.

Is The Last Dance episode 5 leaked? Trailer promises more drama

The teaser trailer for the upcoming episodes was released by ESPN, which will switch the focus on then-Bulls head coach Phil Jackson and a controversy that will be drawn back to Jordan. Alternatively, many have also claimed that the late Kobe Bryant will be appearing in one of the episodes, promising to an emotional scene for most of the NBA fans.

