Is The Last Dance Episode 5 Leaked? New Episode Out Before Official Release Date?

Basketball News

Is The Last Dance episode 5 leaked? Several episodes of Michael Jordan's documentary have been leaked. The authenticity of the episodes remains unknown.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
is the last dance episode 5 leaked

Episodes 3 and 4 of Michael Jordan's documentary, 'The Last Dance' upped the ante with respect to entertaining yet thrilling stories from the latter part of Michael Jordan's career. From Dennis Rodman's outlandish lifestyle to Jordan and Chicago Bulls' rivalry with the 'Bad Boy' Pistons, The Last Dance had enough drama to keep even a casual basketball fan glued to the screen.

Also Read | Is The Last Dance episode 5 leaked? The Last Dance Episode 3 and 4: Michael Jordan Continues To Hate 'Bad Boy' Pistons Even Today And Here Is Why

Is The Last Dance episode 5 leaked?

With the fourth episode of the documentary officially concluding, trailers and spoilers from the upcoming episodes soon found their way to the internet. However, much to the worry of broadcasters ESPN and the producers of the show, several users on social media claim to have The Last Dance leaked episodes in their possession. Several Twitter users have also posted screenshots of all the ten listed episodes of the documentary, which suggests the 10-part docu-series has in fact been leaked on the internet. The source behind The Last Dance leaked episodes is so far unknown.

Despite social media flooding with posts and screenshots of The Last Dance leaked episodes, ESPN, Netflix or any of the producers are yet to address the rumours of the leak. 

Also Read | Is The Last Dance episode 5 leaked? Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls Were Just Whiners, Claims Pistons Legend, Bill Laimbeer

Is The Last Dance episode 5 leaked? Users claim on social media

Also Read | Is The Last Dance episode 5 leaked? Michael Jordan-Isiah Thomas Feud Began When Isiah's Nephew Wore MJ Jersey: John Salley 

Is The Last Dance episode 5 leaked? Is The Last Dance episode 5 stream available?

Officially, The Last Dance Episode 5 will be broadcast on ESPN on Sunday, May 3, 9:00 pm ET (USA only). The streaming for international viewers will be made available on the same day on Netflix. As of now, several unauthorised and unverified portals have episode 5 available for streaming. The authenticity of any of the leaked episodes on the portals remains unknown. 

Also Read | Is The Last Dance episode 5 leaked? Michael Jordan Meme Breaks The Internet After Release Of His Documentary 

Is The Last Dance episode 5 leaked? Trailer promises more drama

The teaser trailer for the upcoming episodes was released by ESPN, which will switch the focus on then-Bulls head coach Phil Jackson and a controversy that will be drawn back to Jordan. Alternatively, many have also claimed that the late Kobe Bryant will be appearing in one of the episodes, promising to an emotional scene for most of the NBA fans.

Also Read | Is The Last Dance episode 5 leaked? Isiah Thomas Calls Out Michael Jordan, Horace Grant With 'Pistons Have Moved On' Claim

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories