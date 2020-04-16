Kobe Bryant Finished Filming For 'The Last Dance' A Week Before His Death

Michael Jordan's docu-series The Last Dance, which will be releasing on April 20, has scenes which include late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Bryant, along with many others, has an interview in the documentary where he talks about Jordan and his legacy. The ten-part mini-series will be released on Netflix. Two episodes of The Last Dance will be aired on ESPN at 9:00 PM EST every Sunday (6:30 AM IST).

Michael Jordan documentary: Kobe Bryant finished shooting for The Last Dance a week before his death

On January 26, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. As per recent reports, Bryant finished the scene in the documentary around a week before his death. Director Jason Hehir talked about Kobe Bryant and his role in the documentary during an interview.

He revealed that when Jordan called Bryant his 'little brother' at his memorial service at the Staples Center in February, he realised how genuine their relationship was. Hehir revealed that Kobe Bryant refers to Jordan as his big brother in the documentary. As per Hehir, the scene in the movie is more 'poignant' now.

Kobe Bryant's interview in the Michael Jordan documentary

The five-time NBA champion started playing in the NBA when Jordan was reaching the final few years of his NBA career. Both players were known to share a close relationship, where Bryant based his game on Jordan's and Jordan referred to Bryant as his little brother. Kobe Bryant's interview will be focusing on Bryant talking about Michael Jordan's NBA legacy.

The Last Dance will focus on the 1997–98 Chicago Bulls season along with Jordan's last few years with the team. Each episode in the documentary will be at least 60 minutes long. Outside the USA, the documentary will be released on Netflix after the ESPN premiere. Jordan played his last season with the Bulls in 1998, where he won them their sixth NBA championship before moving on to the Washington Wizards.

