How Many Rings Does Michael Jordan Have? A Detailed Look At The NBA Legend's Trophy Haul

The Michael Jordan Documentary titled The Last Dance came out with the first two episodes on Sunday. The documentary has garnered rave reviews from fans, former players and current players alike as The Last Dance turned back the clock to Michael Jordan's last title-winning season with Chicago Bulls in 1997-98. So how many rings does Michael Jordan have? Here is a list of all the Michael Jordan Championships.

Michael Jordan Documentary

Michael Jordan stats from his rookie year

Michael Jordan as a rookie:



▪️ 28.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.9 APG

▪️ NBA All-Star

▪️ Rookie of the Year#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/KvV6RV4MCE — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2020

Michael Jordan The Last Dance

“I think he’s God disguised as Michael Jordan.” - Larry Bird on MJ in '86 Playoffs#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/0QookQ8LVs — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 20, 2020

Michael Jordan Championships

Between 1984 and 1998 Michael Jordan spent the entirety of his career with Chicago Bulls. The former North Carolina man helped the Bulls to their first-ever NBA Championship in 1991, where he was also adjudged as the NBA MVP for the season. Michael Jordan went on to win two more NBA Championships in the years that followed and was adjudged as NBA MVP on both occasions.

Michael Jordan The Last Dance

As detailed in the Michael Jordan Documentary, the 1984 third overall draft pick went on to win three more titles with Chicago Bulls before announcing his retirement from the NBA. So how many rings does Michael Jordan have? The Bulls legend won six NBA titles and was also adjudged NBA MVP on all six occasions. NBA legend Michael Jordan remains one of the greatest players to step onto the basketball court.

