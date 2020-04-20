Michael Jordan Was Hesitant In Shooting The Last Dance Initially, Claims Jason Hehir

Basketball fans across the globe are in for something special with Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance all set to premiere on Sunday, April 19 EST (April 20 IST). The Michael Jordan documentary is an ESPN-Netflix docuseries and will focus on the Chicago Bulls' 1997–98 NBA season which marked their second three-peat and was Michael Jordan's last season with the franchise. Jason Hehir, director of the Michael Jordan documentary, said that the NBA legend was hesitant on doing the series first before going all hands on deck.

Michael Jordan The Last Dance: Director reveals Michael Jordan did not want to do the docu-series initially

Speaking to ESPN, Michael Jordan The Last Dance director Jason Hehir revealed that the NBA legend was not keen on doing the docu-series initially. Hehir revealed that Jordan was sceptical due to the misconceptions and with a lot of footage he didn't want people to take it out of context. Jason Hehir, who also directed The '85 Bears, a documentary on the Chicago Bears' 1985 season revealed that he told Jordan that giving people context from "the horse's mouth" is the way to go to make the audience understand. Hehir added that post the conversation Michael Jordan was 'all in' in answering any questions he had and did an interview with him on camera a year later.

If I had 3 wishes in life. I think I would have asked for #TheLastDance — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 20, 2020

Michael Jordan The Last Dance: Jason Hehir reveals meeting Jordan was like meeting Santa Clause

Jason Hehir speaking to ESPN opened up about his first experience of meeting Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Hehir revealed that Micahel Jordan's agent called him up for a drink with the NBA legend to talk about the Michael Jordan documentary. The '85 Bears director added that he was thinking about what drink to order when with Jordan and said that he made him feel comfortable with all his charisma. Hehir also revealed that he told his brothers that meeting Jordan was like meeting Santa Claus having only seen him in pictures and heard of him.

