Michael Jordan Vetoed Tracy McGrady's Trade To Bulls In 1997 Involving Scottie Pippen

The Last Dance is a documentary miniseries focusing on the Chicago Bulls' 1997–98 season. Chicago Bulls were one of the best teams during the era and Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were one of the lynchpins that lifted six NBA championships in a decade. However, despite Scott Pippen's influence in the side, he was subject to a trade for Tracy McGrady, who made a name for himself at Toronto Raptors.

Michael Jordan The Last Dance: Tracy McGrady Bulls trade was vetoed by Michael Jordan

Chicago Bulls GM Jerry Krause was keen on adding a young star in the making Tracy McGrady to the roster. For the Tracy McGrady Bulls trade to happen, Krause was open to the possibility of trading Scottie Pippen, despite playing an important role in transforming the Bulls into a championship team. However, Michael Jordan vetoed the trade and Pippen stayed put helping Bulls' clinch their second three-peat before a trade to Houston Rockets for Roy Rogers.

Pippen was part of the Chicago Bulls for 16 seasons and made 7 All-Star appearances, made 7 All-NBA rosters, was an All-Defensive Player 10 times, before being named in the NBA Hall of Fame in 2010.

Tracy McGrady was nearly traded to Chicago in exchange for Scottie Pippen in 1997 but Michael Jordan vetoed the trade pic.twitter.com/sdSXGk7pPE — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 20, 2020

Michael Jordan The Last Dance: Michael Jordan and Scott Pippen's legendary partnership

Scott Pippen enjoyed his best years on the basketball court with Michael Jordan by his side. Pippen was Bulls' primary defensive stopper and was a threat in the triangle offence strategy used by coach Phil Jackson. Pippen and Michael Jordan helped Chicago Bulls to their first three-peat, winning the NBA Championships for three straight years (1991–1993).

After Jordan retired, Pippen led the Bulls but was unable to lead the franchise to its former glory and had his fair share of controversy. However, when Michael Jordan returned from retirement, the Bulls and Pippen were back to their very best and clinched a second three-peat before Jordan announced his retirement and Pippen sought new shores in Houston.

