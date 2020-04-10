How Much Did LaMelo Ball Make In NBL? LaMelo Ball Net Worth, Investments And All NBL Stats

LaMelo Ball left the NBL a few months ago to return to the USA to enter the upcoming NBA 2020 Draft. Currently, Ball is one of the No.1 prospects for the draft. Here is the LaMelo Ball net worth, LaMelo Ball NBL stats, details for the LaMelo Ball NBA Draft and how much did LaMelo Ball make in NBL.

How much did LaMelo Ball make in NBL?

Though reports suggest that Ball was one of the highest-paid NBL players, his salary is yet to be revealed. However, NBA players are reportedly paid around $78,000 per season. In January, Ball was one of the NBL players who donated his salary to help with the Australian bushfires. As per reports, Ball and his manager Jermaine Jackson are also looking to buy his former NBL team – Illawarra Hawks.

How much did LaMelo Ball make in NBL? LaMelo Ball net worth

Though unverified, Celebrity Net Worth reports Ball's net worth to be $400,000. The 18-year-old player played for his high school in Chino Bills. He even played for leagues like Lithuanian Basketball League (LKL) and Junior Basketball Association (JBA) apart from the NBL. As per LaMelo Ball NBL stats, he averaged 17 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game before being sidelined due to a foot injury. Last year, the NBL star was offered a $100 million show deal by an unnamed sneaker company.

LaMelo Ball NBA Draft: GSW not keen on drafting LaMelo Ball

Though it was previously reported that the Golden State Warriors were interested in selecting Ball, recent reports suggest that the Warriors want to select Anthony Edwards. If they do select him, it would be to trade down in the draft. According to reports, Ball's game would be similar to Steph Curry, which would be of no use to the team in the long run.

Disclaimer: The above LaMelo Ball net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.