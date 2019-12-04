LaMelo Ball Projected No 1 NBA Draft Pick For 2020 Season, Warriors Likely Target

Golden State Warriors' season so far (4-17 win-loss record) has been nothing short of an embarrassment. The team is currently half-game ahead of the Hawks (4-16 win-loss record) and Knicks (4-16 win-loss record) and has the worst record in the 2019-20 NBA season. With big stars sidelined due to injury, the young Dubs are looking to find their feet. GSW will be looking to add a top prospect for the next season and looks like the team has already zeroed down their target.

NBA draft pick: LaMelo Ball career in National Basketball League

According to reports, LaMelo Ball decided to play overseas in New Zealand instead of attempting to get eligible for the 2019-20 college basketball season. On October 6, he played his first regular-season game with the Illawarra Hawks against the Brisbane Bullets and finished the night with a stat line of 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

Also Read:NBL: LaMelo Ball A New Internet Sensation With An Impressive Stat Line

Back in 2016, during Chino Hills High School's 47th straight win, Ball called his shot from halfcourt then calmly drained it as part of a 65-point performance against Foothill. In 2018, during the Junior Ball Association international tour, Ball again went viral when he put his defender on the floor, as his ankle-breaking move sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Also Read: LaMelo Ball Ups Sibling Rivalry, Thinks He Is Already Better Than Brother Lonzo Ball

NBA draft pick: LaMelo Ball to Warriors?

LaMelo Ball has been making waves in Australia with his game and is currently the hot topic of discussion as the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. LaMelo Ball is currently averaging 17 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists while shooting 37% from the field for the Illawarra Hawks. In his last four games, Ball is averaging 24.3 points, 9.3 assists and 9.3 rebounds, he shoots 42% overall and 32.3% from 3 point range.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Still Optimistic About Warriors' Potential Despite Disastrous Form

Last week Ball notched 32 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in 40 minutes to become the youngest player ever to notch a triple-double in the National Basketball League (NBL).

Also Read: Steph Curry Has A Heartfelt Message For Warriors, Dub Nation

According to ESPN, there are only a handful of players in the NBA who can legitimately play point guard at 6-foot-7 like Ball. Ball has a huge amount of room to grow -- both physically and in terms of skill -- giving him the advantage than any player in the draft.

With Warriors more likely to miss the playoffs this season unless a miracle can help them to do that, they can look forward to next season as the team will have a more dominant roster. With Curry looking like coming back from injury, along with his Splash Brother Klay Thompson, who is also expected to be fully fit after rehabbing a torn ACL. Both these stars will have the likes of Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and other players to play the supporting role.