LaMelo Ball Net Worth: How Much Did The NBA 2020 Draft Prospect Make In The NBL?

A few months ago, LaMelo Ball left the NBL team Illawarra Hawks to return to the USA and enter the NBA 2020 draft. Now, Ball is one of the No. 1 prospects for the draft. Here is the LaMelo Ball net worth and how much did LaMelo Ball make in the NBL.

LaMelo Ball net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the LaMelo Ball net worth figure stands at $400,000. The 18-year-old basketballer played for his high school at Chino Hills before moving on to professional basketball leagues like Lithuanian Basketball League (LKL), Junior Basketball Association (JBA) and National Basketball League (NBL). While playing for NBL's Hawks, he averaged 17 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game before being sidelined due to a foot injury. He was later awarded the NBL Rookie of the Year award. In December, he was also reportedly offered a $100 million show deal by an unnamed sneaker company.

LaMelo Ball net worth: How much did LaMelo Ball make in the NBL?

As LaMelo Ball is recently looking to buy his former NBL team, fans took to social media and asked 'How much did LaMelo Ball make in the NBL?'. While Ball's salary has not been revealed, NBL players are paid around $78,000. In January, Ball donated a part of his salary to help with the Australian bushfires.

LaMelo Ball buys basketball team

LaMelo Ball and his manager have purchased the Illawarra Hawks, his Australian NBL team, per @DraftExpress pic.twitter.com/5dvrm6voML — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2020

LaMelo Ball net worth: LaMelo Ball buys basketball team Illawarra Hawks

According to recent reports, LaMelo Ball and his manager Jermaine Jackson are about to buy the Hawks. Jackson originally made a statement regarding the deal being confirmed, but the NBL stated that the deal was still being finalized. While the purchase is not yet complete, the NBL believes that if Ball buys the team, more people will join and will know they will be taken care of.

