LaMelo Ball Buys Team: Ball In 'advanced Talks' To Acquire Former NBL Side Illawarra Hawks

Before LaMelo Ball was announced in the NBA Draft, he played for the NBL team Illawarra Hawks. The young player is apparently is in 'advanced talks' to buy the Illawarra Hawks. Ball played 12 games for the Hawks during the NBL 2019-20 season. Here is how much LaMelo Ball made in the NBL and the Illawarra Hawks value.

Also read | LaMelo Ball projected No 1 NBA draft pick for 2020 season, Warriors likely target

LaMelo Ball buys team he used to pay for

LaMelo Ball and his manager have purchased the Illawarra Hawks, his Australian NBL team, per @DraftExpress pic.twitter.com/5dvrm6voML — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2020

LaMelo Ball buys team: What is the Illawarra Hawks value? How much did Ball buy them for?

Along with his manager Jermaine Jackson, who played in the NBA from 1999-2012, Ball is about to buy the Illawarra Hawks. Though there are reports about him having bought the team, the NBL stated that the deal is not yet finalized. However, they are positive that if kids know Ball owns the team, they will want to join and will know they will be taken care of.

Also read | LaMelo Ball buys team: LaMelo Ball's bid to buy club not a done deal

LaMelo Ball buys team: How much do NBL teams go for? What is the Illawarra Hawks value?

While the value of Illawarra Hawks is not known, there have been several reports about the values of other teams. Brisbane Bullets were reportedly worth $10 million. Melbourne United was also apparently sold for the same amount. In 2015, the entire team was reportedly sold to Larry Kestelman.

Also read | LaMelo Ball joins Nick Kyrgios in monetarily supporting Australia bushfire victims

LaMelo Ball buys team: How much did LaMelo Ball make in the NBL? LaMelo Ball net worth

According to the Celebrity Net Worth site, LaMelo Ball net worth was $400,000 as of last year. While NBL contracts are not made public. players are reported to make at least $78,000. While no other details of his income are available, Ball is reported to make millions after joining the NBA.

Also read | Warriors not interested in LaMelo Ball or James Wiseman, likely to chose Anthony Edwards