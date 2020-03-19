How To Get Free NBA League Pass? Fans Get Access To The NBA League Pass Till April 22

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, every major league has already suspended their ongoing season. People too are advised to stay at home to help curb the spread of the pandemic. In an effort to entertain fans while motivating them to spend time at home, NBA and NFL are letting fans get a free league pass. Here is how to get free NBA league pass.

Also read | Silver says NBA will consider many ideas if play can resume

How to get free NBA league pass?

During the NBA Hiatus, Watch a Free Preview of NBA League Pass



>> https://t.co/Pqxh2ExSNm pic.twitter.com/0VLbibniN1 — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2020

How to get free NBA league pass from the NBA site?

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that it will provide fans with the free NBA league pass. In order to get a free NBA league pass, one needs to create an account on the NBA's official site. Fans can also avail the offer by signing in with an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android mobile and tablet devices, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other supported devices. Fans will have a free preview till April 22.

How to get free NBA league pass? What does the 'get free league pass' promotion offer?

According to the NBA's statement, they are providing a preview of their premium subscription through this offer. Fans will be able to get full-length and condensed replays of the game from the NBA 2019-20 season. People will also be able to access a large range of classic games and content from the site after availing the 'get free league pass' offer.

Also read | NBA coronavirus: League likely to hold All-Star style fundraiser game amidst coronavirus pandemic

How to get free NBA league pass? Why has the NBA offered free content?

In their statement, the NBA empathized with fans, accepting that the situation is challenging for everyone. They even encouraged fans to visit the NBA site and read about the virus, and how to take necessary precautions. The 'get free league pass' promotion is an effort to urge sports fans to stay at home and enjoy their time during the virus pandemic.

Also read | NBA coronavirus: Credit line to be increased to $1.2 billion from $650 million amid coronavirus

NBA coronavirus: Season suspended after Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus

The NBA season was suspended after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. A day later, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood also tested positive. Earlier this week, Kevin Durant and three other Nets players suffered the same fate. Though no official announcement has been made, the NBA could return mid-June.

Also read | NBA coronavirus: Klay Thompson rehab will be extended during NBA suspension