Klay Thompson Rehab Will Be Extended During NBA Suspension: Warriors GM Bob Myers

The NBA season, which was suspended last week, will be affecting the Klay Thompson rehab schedule. During an interview, Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers revealed how the Klay Thompson rehab schedule will be affected. As the coronavirus cases have increased in the NBA, players are no longer allowed to work out in the practice facilities at their respective franchises.

NBA coronavirus: Klay Thompson rehab halted due to no practice

As Klay Thompson has been recovering and practising in the facility, it will be difficult for the Warriors star to continue his rehab. Myers stated that not practising is hard. Though Thompson could play alone or with one trainer, it was necessary for him to play with the team and others. Myers even added that while people might have a weight room at home, they rarely build a basketball gym. Thompson, who was averaging at 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, has been sidelined this entire NBA season.

NBA coronavirus: When will the NBA return?

"Durant is asymptomatic ... It was a clear message that the two-time Finals MVP was sending to the rest of the world: Be careful, stay quarantine.”



NBA Insider @ShamsCharania on his report that Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/ezPC7qAvux — Stadium (@Stadium) March 17, 2020

The NBA is currently suspended indefinitely and could return in June. However, the games could be played without an audience. Group practices have been banned, though players can practice individually and travel in North America. However, the rules could change after the Nets players tested positive. Kevin Durant and three other players from Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Woods are the NBA players confirmed to have coronavirus. Gobert testing positive almost a week ago was the reason the NBA was suspended earlier than expected. A day later, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood also tested positive.

