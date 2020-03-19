NBA Likely To Hold All-Star Style Fundraiser Game Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic: Report

Last week, the NBA suspended their ongoing season after Utah Jazz’s centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, seven NBA players have been infected by the virus. Though the NBA suspension was initially meant to last around 30 days, the season’s possible return is pushed forward to mid-June due to the increase in number of coronavirus cases.

Adam Silver tells @Rachel__Nichols on SportsCenter the NBA has discussed having some sort of one-off All-Star style game as a fundraiser/entertainment diversion during the coronavirus league suspension. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 18, 2020

NBA coronavirus update: Adam Silver looks for different ways to keep basketball relevant amidst the coronavirus outbreak

Adam Silver says the NBA could potentially host an exhibition game with a small group of players in a controlled and safe environment



On Wednesday (Thursday IST), Adam Silver spoke to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, talking about the NBA dealing with the coronavirus outbreak along with various activities that could keep basketball relevant while the NBA remains suspended for months. Adam Silver suggested fundraisers or All-Star style games. This will show healthy athletes play games on the television as people stay at home due to the virus. The game will work as a fundraiser and entertainer, providing a distraction from the NBA suspension.

NBA credit line to be increased to $1.2 billion to increase cash flow

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA is planning to raise its credit line up to $1.2 billion, sources tell ESPN. The previous credit line has been $650 million. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2020

NBA coronavirus update: When will coronavirus return?

Along with Gobert, there are now seven NBA players with coronavirus. Kevin Durant along with three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive on March 17 (March 18 IST), while Jazz's Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood suffered the same fate a day after the suspension. In a statement released the Brooklyn Nets, they assured fans that the players and staff members will remain isolated, while physicians closely monitor their situation.

