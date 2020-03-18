NBA Credit Line To Be Increased To $1.2 Billion From $650 Million Amid Coronavirus: Report

With the NBA coronavirus shutdown, the league has been looking to increase the NBA credit line. The NBA credit line will help increase the cash flow while games have been cancelled indefinitely. As per reports, the current $650 million NBA credit line could be increased to $1.2 billion in order to mitigate the effects of the NBA coronavirus shutdown.

NBA coronavirus shutdown: NBA credit line to be increased to $1.2 billion to increase cash flow

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA is planning to raise its credit line up to $1.2 billion, sources tell ESPN. The previous credit line has been $650 million. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2020

Plan to increase the NBA credit line discussed with NBA board of Governers

The NBA discussed the plan on a call with the Board of Governors on Tuesday, sources said. For the NBA, this would allow the league to increase cash flow through what’s expected to be an extended shutdown of the season. https://t.co/1Q47bze0RD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 18, 2020

As per ESPN, the plan to increase the NBA credit line was discussed between the NBA Board of Governors. The governors recently met again to discuss a final update on the coronavirus outbreak. Former Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy, who served during former President Barack Obama's second term, was also on call. Reports claimed that Murthy talked to the owners and convinced them about NBA not returning before June.

Adam Silver had the NBA suspended during the ongoing 2019-20 season after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Along with Gobert, there are now seven NBA players with coronavirus. Kevin Durant along with three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive on March 17 (March 18 IST), while Jazz's Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood tested positive a day after the suspension. In a statement released the Brooklyn Nets, they assured fans that the players and staff members will remain isolated, while physicians closely monitor their situation.

