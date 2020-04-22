Kobe Bryant's Galaxy Opal Card On NBA 2K20 My Team Can Now Be Unlocked For FREE

On Tuesday, video-game series 2K released the new Galaxy Opal Kobe Bryant for NBA 2K20 My Team. The main question on social media revolving around the release of the new Galaxy Opal Kobe Bryant card was 'How to get Galaxy Opal Kobe Bryant for free'? Social media users scrambled to obtain the Galaxy Opal Kobe Bryant free of cost and here is the procedure to get the NBA icon for free.

How to get Galaxy Opal Kobe Bryant for free? Step 1

Late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has had a Galaxy Opal card installed which is incidentally the highest card available in the NBA 2K20 game and users can unlock this card for free. The first step is to complete the Initial Spotlight Sim Challenges. Upon completion of all the 150 Spotlight Sim challenges fans will earn two Diamond players that will, in turn, unlock the Galaxy Opal James Harden.

New #SpotlightSim Challenges are LIVE while we await the NBA’s return 🔥



150 new challenges & 33 new reward cards added including PD Pascal Siakam, PD Brandon Ingram, and Galaxy Opal James Harden!



Every challenge features a matchup on the remaining NBA schedule pic.twitter.com/JAv2UPSRYt — NBA 2K20 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) March 19, 2020

How to get Galaxy Opal Kobe Bryant for free? Step 2

Last week, 2K20 released a Pink Diamond Kobe Bryant card which was the first Bryant card released since his tragic death earlier this year on January 26. The card received criticism from fans because it didn’t have the attributes capable of competing with the best groups at the position. However, the release of the Pink Diamond card is actually a key piece in the puzzle as it was designed as a tool to complete the Galaxy Opal Kobe Bryant spotlight career.

How to get Galaxy Opal Kobe Bryant for free? Step 3

To obtain the Galaxy Opal Kobe Bryant free of cost, users must also complete the newly added Historic Spotlight Sim Challenges. The Historic Spotlight Sim Challenges were divided into the original Spotlight Challenges. Although the tasks are different the rewards are much greater than the original Spotlight Challenges and users must complete it if they want to get to the newly added Galaxy Opal Kobe Bryant free card.

How to get Galaxy Opal Kobe Bryant for free? Step 4

The final step to get the new Galaxy Opal Kobe Bryant free of cost is by completing the challenges from the Eastern and Western conference Arena's which unlocks the Galaxy Opal Hakeem Olajuwon card. Once users have the Galaxy Opal Hakeem Olajuwon card, the Pink Diamond Kobe Bryant card and the Galaxy Opal James Harden card, gamers can finally earn the Galaxy Opal Kobe Bryant free card for their NBA 2K20 My Team.